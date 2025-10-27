The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition

Offshore wind gets biggest funding pot of £1.08bn in AR7

Capacity will not be capped.

October 27th 2025, 4:29 pm
2 min read
Jessica Mills Davies

London Correspondent

The UK government has unveiled the largest ever pot of funding for offshore wind, of £1.08 billion, according to Mission Control boss Chris Stark.

That figure represents the total allocated in the latest national renewable energy auction, known as the seventh allocation round (AR7), towards both fixed-bottom and floating offshore wind farms.

Stark, who is tasked with delivering the UK’s Clean Power 2030 strategy to decarbonise the electricity system this decade and reach net zero by 2050, said: “The budget announced today is over £1bn for offshore wind, the highest ever initial budget for offshore wind.”

The Department for Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) delivered its budget advice for AR7 to the National Energy System Operator (NESO) in writing on Monday.

The larger portion of funding will go towards traditional fixed-bottom offshore wind projects, which will compete for total contracts worth £900 million, in last year’s prices.

DESNZ said that there will be no strict cap on capacity for the offshore wind round, which means that contracts will be won on value rather than being limited by size. These projects will be commissioned to deliver power from 2028 to 2031.

While there is no capacity cap on the projects themselves, the government specified that it will accept a maximum of 30 GW of offshore wind projects in either Scotland or the rest of the UK. It said this is to “ensure competitive tension” and “allow for separate clearing prices, while maintaining the merit order”.

Stark warned that he expects bids for guaranteed offshore wind power contracts to “exceed the budget” set for fixed-bottom offshore wind farms and that this was by intentional design.

The UK renewable energy auction system has been reformed to offer longer-term contracts of 20 rather than 15 years to project operators to provide greater market certainty for investors in those projects

A separate funding pot of £180m has been allocated specifically for bids for floating offshore wind projects that can be delivered from 2028 to 2030, with no cap on capacity.

In July, the government revealed that offshore wind farms would get a fixed power contract worth £113 per megawatt-hour in 2024 prices, known as the administrative ‘strike price’, an increase on last year’s prices. That has not changed.

The strike price for floating offshore wind has been lifted to £271 per MWh in 2024 prices, according to an official contract budget notice distributed on Monday.

