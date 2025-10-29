MPs propose £4bn windfall tax on network operators to pay debt

Members of parliament (MPs) are calling for a £4bn windfall tax on network operators to help assuage the £4 billion or more of energy consumer debt.

This month, the UK’s energy security and net zero select committee hosted a parliamentary hearing on energy costs. At the inquiry, the big six energy companies warned that bills would rise one-fifth by the end of the decade, with non-commodity costs due to add £300 onto consumer bills this year.

Bill Esterson, MP for Sefton Central, who leads the UK energy security and net zero parliamentary select committee, said: “British energy consumers are £4 billion in debt, while network companies have made over £4 billion in excess profits.

“These profits have come simply from outperforming price controls, even as millions of families ration energy or go without heat.”

The net zero committee has called on government to use windfall profits that network operators have accrued from outperforming Ofgem’s price controls to fund an energy debt relief scheme. It said the proposals recognise the “deep and enduring impact of the energy price crisis”.

“Non-commodity costs like upgrading the grid and building new sources of energy generation are making up an increasing amount of the household bill,” Esterson said.

“The committee will be focusing on how bills might be reduced.”

Last week, Esterson wrote to bosses from the big six energy companies to ask why non-commodity costs such as green subsidies and network charges were blamed for rising costs when wholesale prices led by gas account for a third of bill prices.

MPs claim that Ofgem rules led to excess profits among network companies. They have proposed an energy debt relief scheme, forming part of a series of recommendations from the first part of the net zero select committee’s report on energy costs.

The proposals are designed to combat record levels of consumer energy debt, which ScottishPower’s customer business chief executive Andrew Ward warned the committee at the recent hearing could hit £5bn this winter.

That figure has tripled in just five years, with average energy debt owned by customers without repayment plans doubling since 2021 to £1,712 at the start of 2025.

MPs argue that despite the rising debt, there is “no shortage of money in the wider energy system”. The net zero committee called it “inexcusable” that households must ration energy while power networks have enjoyed windfall profits amounting to about £4.15bn from outperforming network price controls.

The energy debt relief scheme should be consulted on before spring 2026 and provide lasting protection against debt, the committee recommended.

The widespread breach of Ofgem rules, which introduced capital controls last year, has been accused of widespread ‘disregard’ among energy companies, and the system of energy brokers has been compared to the ‘Wild West’, which the energy department has pledged to crack down on.

It said industrial electricity prices are the highest in Europe, four times higher than in the US and Canada, and said the Industrial Strategy “does not go far or fast enough”. It warned many businesses will not survive until it is brought in in 2027.

Among the committee’s recommendations on energy costs include an energy debt relief scheme, an industry ombudsman to regulate complaints, and a level playing field for the energy price cap whichever method is chosen for repayment.

Its report described the energy ombudsman as “toothless”, claiming it should be put on a statutory footing, and flagged the smart meter rollout as ‘unreliable’ due to billing issues.

The government must ban energy suppliers from carrying out debt collection practices while in the middle of an energy ombudsman investigation, the committee said.

It also suggested that certain customers should be exempt from gas standing charges if they convert to electric heating, and that there should be limits on the standing charge, describing standing charges as a “regressive tax on energy access”. It recommended that they should not constitute more than half of money put in prepayment meters.

Next, the committee said it plans to examine how costs such as upgrading the grid and building new sources of energy generation are comprising an increasing share of household bills, in the second part of its inquiry into costs.