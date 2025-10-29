Swinney warns of Reform threat to Scotland’s renewables sector

Scottish First Minister John Swinney has laid out a vision based around clean energy, independence and re-joining the EU for Scotland’s future in the face of a right-wing shift in UK politics.

Speaking at IPPR’s 10th Anniversary Conference in Edinburgh, Swinney said that “Scotland’s vast low-cost renewable energy wealth delivers not only lower bills for households but also a transformational competitive advantage for Scotland’s economy”.

He added that this would help boost existing businesses, but also attract the “high-tech, energy-hungry industries of the future”.

However, he warned that the growing power of Reform UK threatened Scotland’s nascent renewables sector.

“If Nigel Farage becomes prime minister,” Swinney said, net zero would be “out of sight.”

Reform’s hostility towards renewables has sent ripples through the political arena. On the one hand, parties like the Conservatives have followed its example and vowed to focus on oil and gas over clean energy.

On the other hand, the SNP have pushed back against Reform and the Conservatives for cracking the consensus on net zero, with SNP Westminster leader Stephen Flynn warning “there will be no renewables sector” should Reform win the next general election.

Reform deputy leader Richard Tice previously issued threatening letters to firms looking to take part in the upcoming Allocation Round 7 (AR7) renewables options, warning of political repercussions if they did so.

Swinney said that independence would be necessary to protect Scotland and its renewables-powered economy from Reform.

“I say with absolute confidence that our parliament is not strong enough to protect us from a government led by the likes of Nigel Farage,” he said.

He added that an independent Scotland could follow in Ireland’s footsteps, using its legislative freedom “to pull the lever of low energy costs to transform our economy in the years and the decades to come.

“But to do so, we need that lever in Scotland’s hands, not Westminster’s.”

His comments come ahead of next year’s Scottish Parliament election, expected in May.

“So I want a parliament with the power to choose a return to membership of the EU,” Swinney added, “a parliament with control over Scotland’s vast energy resources so that we can accelerate our journey to net zero and the decarbonisation of our society and our economy, but also raise our productivity and improve our competitiveness.”