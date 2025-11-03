The first word in energy - App Image
Asset beyond the flame – rethinking flared gas

November 3rd 2025, 7:00 am
Natural gas is wasted through flaring and venting.

James Yard, senior manager, sustainable energy solutions at Expro, explains the potential for recycling flared gas. 

As the energy industry continues to evolve, we are at a turning point in how greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions are perceived and managed. Energy security and affordability profoundly impact communities today, whilst GHGs emitted to the atmosphere will affect societies for generations to come.

Power is fundamental to how we live, and as a society we are privileged to have access to multiple energy sources. Global energy demand is growing year on year, with fossil fuels accounting for 87% of the energy mix in 2024.

Despite growth across all energy types, renewables and natural gas recorded the highest increases at 38% and 28% respectively.

Natural gas will have a prominent position in the future energy landscape. But instead of being a transitionary resource, it could become the dominant fossil energy source in place of the emissions-intensive alternatives of coal and oil, working in harmony with renewable energies.

The status quo

James Yard © Supplied by Expro
James Yard sees huge potential for reusing flared gas.

Despite the importance of natural gas, significant quantities are wasted every year. The International Energy Agency estimates that the oil and gas sector produced, then released ~200 billion cubic meters (bcm) of methane directly into the atmosphere in 2024, with a further ~150 bcm flared for routine and non-emergency activities.

This is equivalent to 8% of the global gas production in 2023 and double the amount exported by the USA in the same year, the USA being the largest gas exporter in the world.

Changing perspective

Given an ever growing energy demand and the strategic importance of domestic supply, having access to a high-value and transportable energy resource with relatively low emissions seems too good to be true. Especially when this flared or vented gas is a by-product of oil production, and produced at no additional cost.

The proposition is sumptuous. Transforming waste to revenue while reducing GHG emissions.

By changing the narrative on associated gas, an unwanted product that is usually disposed of becomes a critical energy resource that has myriad social, environmental and economic benefits. This shift in perspective could unlock nearly 100 bcm of natural gas per year, with a market value of ~$12.5 billion.

Expanding industry expertise

The challenges of reducing routine flaring and eliminating methane venting are high on the agenda of governments, hydrocarbon producers and climate scientists alike.

Whether the driver is gas monetisation or regulatory compliance, the solutions can be found in conventional oilfield technologies and services.

Oilfield service companies have the expertise to manage natural gas and the equipment to prepare it for export or use on location. Expro offers full cycle gas and emissions management including detection, monitoring, compression, pumping and power generation.

Through its dedicated engineering and project management group, Expro has delivered numerous solutions to customers in challenging locations on a fast track basis for immediate revenue generation and GHG reductions.

Future is in our hands

Those who succeed are those who have vision. We have the opportunity to extract value from unused energy while contributing to societal progress and environmental improvements. If it was easy, then everyone would do it.

Which poses the question: why aren’t we?

