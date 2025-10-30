The first word in energy - App Image
VIDEO EXCLUSIVE: In conversation with UK Energy Security and Net Zero Committee chair Bill Esterson

What are the real drivers behind rising bills, with green subsidies comprising just 10-20% of costs to consumers?

October 30th 2025, 1:52 pm
2 min read

In this exclusive interview, UK net zero parliamentary committee chair Bill Esterson sheds light on the real drivers behind rising bills, with green subsidies comprising just 10-20% of costs to consumers.

He discussed new proposals to use proceeds from a £4 billion windfall among network operators to assuage energy debt.

“Policy costs are only 10% of bills,” Esterson told Energy Voice.

“And even within that 10%, they’re not all to do with the levies from existing solar and wind. Of course, those are solar and wind that predate this government. But of course, it’s true that there will be additional costs.

The question is how you pay for it? And is it right that these go on to energy bills? Is there another way of doing it?”

Octopus Energy director for regulation and economics Rachel Fletcher warned at a parliamentary hearing this month, led by the net zero committee as part of its cost inquiry, that bills would rise by a fifth this decade. Energy debt among consumers is meanwhile expected to soar to £5bn this year.

The Big Six energy retailers told the committee at the inquiry that non-commodity costs, which relate to transmission and network charges as well as levies, will add about £300 onto consumer bills this year.

Esterson wrote to energy bosses following the hearing to ask where cost savings could be made, when he said it is wholesale prices led by gas that comprise over a third of energy bills.

One solution could be to use the “£4bn of excess profits made by the network” operators to pay down energy debt, he said.

“The recommendation we made and what we’ve heard so far is about bringing down bills now,” Esterson said.

“But more importantly, it is to help those who are in very serious debt. People are in thousands of pounds of debt and until they clear that debt, they can’t really move forward.

“What we heard from the retailers was that bills are going to go up.

Now this goes to what I was saying a moment ago, which is we haven’t invested in our grid. We’ve got to modernise and extend the grid because demand is going up.

Demand is going up because of the transition to more electric operation, whether that’s in home or in commercial premises, in transport, and of course with datacentres, which use enormous amounts of electricity.

“But alongside that, we’ve got to find new sources of electricity generation, and that will apply however you do it.

So it’s not because of new sources of wind and solar, it’s because of new sources of generation.”

