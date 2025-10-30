Bill Gates, Wood Mackenzie and the UN have all warned this week that the world is drifting off course from the Paris Agreement and the 2050 net zero target, as surging power demand and slowing investment reshape the energy transition.

UN Secretary General António Guterres said the world has “failed” to avoid exceeding the 1.5°C limit agreed in 2015, which he said will have “devastating consequences”.

BP’s recent energy outlook echoes the concern, projecting a slower decline in fossil-fuel use and a prolonged role for oil and gas.

Across finance, the collapse of the Net Zero Banking Alliance and the weakening of the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative highlights waning confidence in private sector climate pledges.

As political consensus on net zero in Western democracies fractures, China is accelerating investment in energy transition technologies.

As the UK government prepares its November budget, Labour faces the challenge of sustaining its clean power goals amid diminishing global momentum towards net zero.

Wood Mackenzie sees net zero slipping

Energy consultancy Wood Mackenzie warned this week that the world is now heading towards 2.6°C of warming, placing the Paris Agreement goal of 1.5°C beyond reach.

In its energy transition outlook, Wood Mac said surging power demand and mounting geopolitical tensions have made 2050 net zero goals “unattainable”.

The analysis found achieving a 2°C warming limit would require US$4.3 trillion in annual investment between 2025 and 2060 and reaching net zero emissions by around 2060.

Energy sector investment must grow from 2.5% of global GDP today to 3.35% within the next decade, all while European nations rush to increase defence budgets.

Wood Mackenzie vice president and head of scenarios and technologies Prakash Sharma said the world’s energy system is becoming “more complex, interconnected, and, volatile”.

“As power demand surges due to the expansion of technologies such as AI and electrification, what was once a mostly aspirational shift towards decarbonisation is now facing the hard trade-offs of scale, system integration, capital allocation and geopolitics,” Sharma said.

“The share of solar and wind in global power supply has grown from 5% to 20% over the past decade and the surge is expected to continue.

© Supplied by SSE

“But accelerating from deployment to a deeply decarbonised, resilient energy system is proving far more complex than simply adding megawatts.”

No major economy remains on track to meet its 2030 targets, according to Wood Mac, and Sharma said a “new climate leadership is emerging “.

“As the US doubles down on fossil fuels, pushing allies to buy its LNG, China is seizing the low-carbon mantle through EV and solar dominance, plus aggressive renewables deployment,” he said.

“Europe maintains the strongest net zero ambitions, viewing clean technologies as essential for economic and energy security.”

Wood Mackenzie said technologies such as hydrogen, carbon capture and storage and biofuels will depend on abundant low-cost renewable power and shared infrastructure to scale effectively.

The report noted that investment in transmission networks, pipelines and storage will be central to linking these emerging sectors with existing oil and gas supply chains.

Bill Gates sets out climate ‘tough truths’

The consultancy’s findings align with a broader recognition that ambition alone will not deliver the transition.

This week, Microsoft founder Bill Gates argued climate progress will depend less on political pledges and more on breakthroughs in clean technology and affordability.

Writing on his personal blog, Gates said global efforts to limit warming remain constrained by “three tough truths” that policymakers often overlook.

He warned that emissions continue to rise even as renewable power expands, that cutting output from heavy industry and agriculture remains technologically difficult, and that clean alternatives in many sectors still cost too much.

“Although climate change will have serious consequences — particularly for people in the poorest countries — it will not lead to humanity’s demise,” he wrote.

© Supplied by Gates Notes

While Gates argued the world is unlikely to meet the 2050 net zero target on current trajectories, governments can still prevent the worst outcomes by focusing on innovation and adaptation.

He called for large-scale investment in carbon capture, hydrogen and other industrial solutions alongside measures to drive down the “green premium” on low-carbon technologies.

Gates himself is a major investor in climate innovations through Breakthrough Energy, although environmental campaigners have criticised his approach as being too focused on technological fixes rather than reducing fossil-fuel dependence.

Finance sector pulls back on net zero pledges

Recent developments in the global finance sector also suggest that institutional enthusiasm for coordinated net zero commitments is waning.

Earlier this month, the Net Zero Banking Alliance (NZBA) was formally dissolved after several major members declined to renew their participation.

The initiative, launched under the UN’s Race to Zero campaign, had brought together more than 140 banks with a combined US$74 trillion in assets.

Similarly, the Net Zero Asset Managers initiative (NZAM) completed a restructure after Blackrock, Vanguard and Northern Trust were among the firms to exit this year.

The organisation this week announced a new governance model that drops the requirement for members to commit to 2050 net zero targets or to set interim portfolio-alignment goals.

While NZAM said the move would provide flexibility and reflect “the realities of a complex investment landscape”, analysts described it as a step back from collective climate ambition.

What does this mean for UK energy?

The global cooling of investor confidence and the widening gap to Paris targets raise questions for the UK’s energy strategy.

While Labour has reaffirmed its commitment to achieving a fully decarbonised power system by 2030, rising costs and weaker private-sector appetite could slow progress in offshore wind and low-carbon infrastructure.

Politically, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer faces a delicate balancing act as his government seeks to maintain investor confidence while responding to growing public scrutiny of energy costs.

© Leon Neal/PA Wire

Any attempt to counter the net-zero-sceptical Reform UK risks alienating pro-climate voters, as the Greens gain support under new leader Zack Polanski.

The 2026 elections for the Senedd and Holyrood will be an early test of how Labour’s energy policy resonates with voters, as the SNP and Plaid Cymru also look to challenge its position on the transition and regional investment.

Labour’s Autumn Budget and UK energy

The government’s Autumn Budget on 26 November is expected to be a key test of whether policy support can keep pace with global capital trends.

Chancellor Rachel Reeves is reportedly considering changes to the windfall tax on North Sea oil and gas producers, a move the sector says is needed to maintain investment and protect jobs.

Industry groups are also pressing for adjustments to exploration licensing rules amid warnings of further employment losses across the supply chain.

Labour will be under pressure to clarify the future remit of publicly-owned GB Energy, launched with a promise to create thousands of clean-energy jobs and expand domestic generation.

Elsewhere, an updated hydrogen strategy is due before the end of the year, while a second offshore carbon storage licensing round is expected to open in December.

On offshore wind, the seventh Contracts for Difference (CfD) allocation round (AR7) is shaping up as a pivotal test of Labour’s clean-power goals.

Meanwhile, rising electricity demand from data centres and AI growth may also strengthen the case for further investments in UK nuclear capacity.

Yet the broader climate picture remains unchanged.

As global forecasts point to a 2.6°C trajectory, scientists warn that breaching the 1.5°C threshold would sharply increase the frequency of extreme weather, disrupt food systems and accelerate sea-level rise.

For the UK, the immediate challenge is to turn policy pledges into action in a world where momentum towards net zero is slipping and the politics of energy security, industrial strategy and climate risk are becoming increasingly intertwined.