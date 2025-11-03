Breaking down barriers and enabling businesses to connect with potential customers in new markets, local investment opens doors to a world of opportunities. It’s perhaps one of the most important fundamental principles of international business.

Therefore, it’s no surprise that for STATS Group, localisation has been at the forefront of business strategy in breaking into new energy markets.

We sat down with Mark Gault, Vice President – Middle East at STATS Group, to discuss how the company has successfully utilised localisation in the past and how it’s looking to the future. For STATS, the motto has always been the same: be where the clients are.

Mark began by describing STATS’ journey into optimising localisation strategies across the Middle East. He said: “STATS Group was originally established in the UAE in 2012 to support the local market and we secured our first workshop in Abu Dhabi a year later. From the outset, we built a strong foundation by working closely with key clients within the country and over time, operations naturally expanded beyond the UAE as demand for STATS’ expertise grew across the wider region.

“In response to growing demand and increased activity across Qatar, we established STATS Pipeline Services LLC in 2014 to reinforce our commitment to clients in the region and broaden our service offerings. Two years later, we opened our first operational facility in Qatar, strengthening our local presence and enhancing our in-country capabilities. As our operations continued to grow, we transitioned to a larger facility in 2018 to support additional projects and further expand our range of services. Most recently, in 2024, we relocated to an even larger 7,700 sqm facility in Mesaieed, Doha, featuring expanded workshop space to better meet the evolving needs of our clients.

“Over the past five years, we’ve taken deliberate steps to strengthen our regional footprint and implement a more comprehensive localisation strategy, starting with the upgrade to a larger, state-of-the-art, 8,300 sqm facility in 2020 in Abu Dhabi to accommodate increased demand while maintaining operational efficiency. What began with a modest team of a few employees in Abu Dhabi has evolved into a truly regional operation with dedicated teams, locally based assets and in-country capabilities that are strategically positioned across the Gulf. Today, our Middle East team consists of 160 employees, reflecting our ongoing investment in regional talent. Each facility serves as an operational workshop, with assembly and test capabilities, and a combination of sales, engineering and project execution capability.

This localisation approach allows us to be more responsive to client’s needs, store and maintain equipment closer to the end user, and deliver projects with greater efficiency and local insight.

“Building on this progress, we’ve successfully continued to expand our footprint by establishing a legal entity in Oman, and securing a 400sqm local workshop in 2021, enabling us to further strengthen our regional partnerships. Additionally, we have completed numerous projects in Kuwait and Iraq, reinforcing our reputation as a trusted service provider and demonstrating our ability to deliver complex projects across the Middle East.”

Mark and his colleagues were consistently provided the same feedback: while they appreciate the expert capabilities at STATS Group, they wanted local presence too.

For example, both the UAE and Oman use the In-Country Value (ICV) metric, which assesses how much a company contributes to the local economy. This includes spending on local suppliers, manufacturing, investment in training and the proportion of local employees within the organisation.

“That’s really the driving force behind our localisation approach: meeting the growing demand across the Gulf for companies to be embedded locally, not just operationally, but legally and culturally as well,” Mark said.

“In STATS, we have a diverse workforce with many nationalities which contributes to a positive culture in the business. Where possible we integrate local nationals into the team to support this, including Emiratis, Saudis and Omani employees which also helps us integrate further with our clients and enhance our responsiveness.”

Notably, over the last decade STATS have completed numerous complex pipeline isolation and intervention projects across the Middle East for major operators, including the world’s largest diameter subsea intervention project. The scope included the hot tapping and double block and bleed isolation of multiple pipelines with diameters ranging from 42” up to 56”, using STATS SureTap® hot tapping machines and its patented BISEP® technology. This demonstrates the firm’s commitment to delivering best-in-class pipeline isolation solutions through locally based expertise, while supporting clients in achieving their emission reduction targets and maintaining excellent Quality, Health, Safety, and Environmental performance.

The company has also established a strong reputation for its market leading technology in Qatar with significant awards for the supply of pipeline isolation and intervention equipment to major Qatari operators as part of their Emergency Pipeline Repair Systems (EPRS). The equipment, which is stored in Qatar, is in a state of readiness for pre-planned and emergency situations and offers a safe double block isolation solution to carry out effective repairs to both subsea and onshore pipelines, with the additional significant benefit of supporting clients progress towards their sustainability goals by reducing the need to depressurise or flare large volumes of inventory.

In the Sultanate of Oman, STATS were recently presented with a token of appreciation from OQGN in recognition of their dedication, professionalism and excellent safety performance during the 48″ Rich and Lean Gas Project. STATS delivered a critical pipeline isolation using their Tecno Plug inline isolation tools and hot tap deployed BISEP line stopping tools, enabling OQGN to complete the 48″ pipeline tie-in between the Saih Rawl Central Processing Plant and the Saih Nihayda Gas Processing at Gas Network Hub. This ensured uninterrupted gas availability during the tie-in which enhanced operational efficiency and delivered environmental protection.

STATS Accelerates Growth Strategy in Saudi Arabia

In STATS’ case, as the company continues to expand into key markets such as Saudi Arabia, establishing a strong, locally driven presence is essential. In 2024, STATS reinforced this commitment by launching STATS Limited Co. for Oil Services and opening a new 2,500 sqm facility in Dammam, marking a significant strategic milestone in its growth journey.

Saudi Arabia is STATS’ largest regional market, particularly due to its relationship with Aramco. Mark and his colleagues noted when clients are on the ground, they want to see the equipment and facilities in person.

“Our clients are pleased to see the significant levels of local investment in facilities, people and assets – this is a clear message that we are in this for the long-haul and we will continue to invest in our local markets”

STATS success with implementing localisation strategies shows us that clients in the Middle East are no longer accepting of equipment or personnel being shipped regularly across the globe to satisfy demand.

Instead, STATS’ focus for 2026 and beyond will be on increasing its in-house manufacturing capabilities for key products, allowing STATS to work more closely with end clients and improve upon delivery periods currently faced with out-of-region manufacturing.

Mark said: “STATS will continue to work closely with our clients and continue to invest in our local people and equipment to continue building capability and confidence that STATS can offer a turnkey solution to their pipeline hot tapping and isolation needs.”

Just last month, STATS was honoured at the Energy Industry Council’s Regional Awards in Dubai, winning the Scale Up category in recognition of its comprehensive localisation strategy across the Middle East. The award highlights STATS’ strong commitment to advancing national localisation goals and driving sustainable growth within the region’s energy sector.

Looking forward to ADIPEC

With ADIPEC quickly approaching in November 2025, STATS is looking forward to attending the international conference.

Mark said: “ADIPEC has always been a great event for STATS. It provides us the opportunity to re-engage with clients, suppliers and other stakeholders of the business. Given the scale and number of attendees at the exhibition, ADIPEC also presents the opportunity to showcase STATS’ market leading technology and how it can be deployed to address the clients’ pipeline challenges.”

Indeed, ADIPEC will be the perfect opportunity for STATS to highlight its incredible success in implementing localisation strategies across the Middle East.

Don’t miss STATS at ADIPEC or you may just miss your chance to learn more about how localisation can be the key to new markets for your business.

