Energy Transition

UK government cuts heavy-industry electricity costs by £420m

Industrial companies such as Tata Steel and Ineos will get a 90% discount on network charges. 

October 31st 2025, 3:51 pm
3 min read
Jessica Mills Davies

Jessica Mills Davies

London Correspondent

UK business secretary Peter Kyle has promised to lower network charges for industrial businesses.

Today he confirmed plans to increase the discount on electricity network charges for industries such as steel, cement, glass, and chemicals, from 60% to 90%.

The move to slash industrial energy costs for heavy industries, which employ about 400,000 people in the UK, forms part of Labour’s Industrial Strategy that launched in June, and follows a consultation that ended in August.

“British industry deserves a level playing field,” the business secretary said. “We’ve heard businesses loud and clear, and this landmark support will help them stay competitive on the global stage so they can invest and grow here in the UK.”

The change is expected to cut costs for businesses such as Tata Steel operating at Port Talbot in Wales and Ineos in Grangemouth, Scotland. The government estimates that it will save 500 of the country’s most energy-intensive businesses £420m a year on bills from April 2026. Businesses in these sectors pay the highest industrial electricity prices in the G7.

Electrification to ‘avert carbon leakage’

Community Union assistant general secretary Alasdair McDiarmid said the discount on network charges for heavy industry will “help avert carbon leakage” in the steel sector, and bring industrial energy prices “in line” with other European economies. McDiarmid also said the planned connections accelerator service, due later this year, will meanwhile streamline access to the grid.

A report by Research and Markets said electrification, as well as hydrogen and carbon capture, usage and storage technologies all “hold significant decarbonisation potential for steel”, a hard-to-abate industry that is responsible for 8% of global carbon dioxide emissions.

Steel demand is projected to rise by nearly a third to 2050, according to the World Economic Forum, making decarbonisation through electrification and other methods critical to achieve net-zero goals.

Financial risk remains a barrier to the installation of electric arc furnaces at steel factors, as demonstrated by British Steel earlier this year, which was rescued by government after facing imminent collapse as it moved to electrify its processes.

However, the electrification of steel manufacturing relies on scrap steel and is primarily able to produce recycled steel rather than the virgin steel that has traditionally been used to make products including some wind turbine components.

Wind turbine manufacturers such as Siemens Gamesa have moved towards incorporating green steel in turbine manufacturing, which former chief executive Jochen Eikholt said has lowered emissions associated with the use of steel plates in its wind towers by 63%.

Steelwatch executive director Caroline Ashley said in April that the “argument about ‘virgin steel’ is out of date”, adding that it is the “quality of steel that matters”.

Encirc Glass managing Director Sean Murphy said: “By cutting the costs of energy in this way, the government is helping our industry to support thousands of jobs across the country whilst we make the transition to renewable sources of power.”

British Chambers of Commerce policy manager Ben Martin said increasing the discount on network charges was “welcome”, adding that “energy is a business essential not a luxury”.

The department for trade and industry claims the industrial strategy will also cut energy costs by 25% for more than 7,000 businesses in aerospace, automotive, chemicals sectors from 2027. It said it plans to fund the supercharger and industrial competitive schemes by reforms to the energy system, promising to reduce costs in the energy system without raising bills or taxes.

