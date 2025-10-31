Power Moves: OnPath adds general consul and more

Andrew Robertson has joined Sunderland-headquartered renewable energy developer OnPath Energy as its general counsel.

With more than twenty years’ legal experience, Roberston’s most recent role was as legal director of the Disclosure & Barring Service, an arm’s length body of the Home Office.

Alongside his leadership of projects and operational activities across the business, Roberston will also be responsible for developing OnPath Energy’s legal team as they support the delivery of the company’s ambitious growth strategy.

He said: “The role of general counsel can make a significant difference to the operational and commercial success of a business, and this is particularly so in the case of an agile, ambitious company like OnPath Energy.

“There’s a great deal of synergy between much of the work I’ve done through my career and the role I’ve now taken on, which will give me the chance to contribute to the business’s future strategic direction and to the success of the many interesting projects that are in our forward programme.

“OnPath Energy has a clear growth strategy in place with a strong team working to deliver on it, which makes it an exciting time to be joining such a progressive business.”

He joins Bruce Bowyer, who was appointed as OnPath Energy’s development director, and Aileen McCreadie, who joined as partnerships and community manager, earlier this month.

© Supplied by LinkedIn

Julie Catto will take on the role of head of reward at Equinor and Shell’s North Sea tie-up Adura from November.

Writing on LinkedIn, she said: “I am looking forward very much to meeting new colleagues soon and having a local office base in Aberdeen for the first time since 2016. Exciting times ahead!”

Catto has served in numerous rewards and benefits roles since 2005, including at CHC Helicopter, Wood Mackenzie and most recently at Marel.

She joins former head of Spirit Energy Neil McCulloch, who will serve as Audra’s first chief executive, and Nicoletta Giadrossi, who will be the company’s first chairperson.

Equinor and Shell announced the decision to combine their UK assets into a single Aberdeen-headquartered joint venture in December 2024.

The company will take control of multiple assets including the Mariner, Clair, Shearwater, Penguins and Nelson fields, and will have a stake in upcoming developments, including the Rosebank and Jackdaw projects.

© Supplied by Eztek

Neil Lindsay has been appointed as technical advisor at Blackburn-based electronic systems provider Eztek.

Lindsay holds over 32 years of experience in the oil and gas industry, most recently serving as senior operations engineer at Baker Hughes.

In his position as technical advisor, he will work closely with Eztek’s sales and engineering teams to ensure customers continue to receive practical solutions tailored to their operational needs.

Eztek managing director Robin Hunter said that Lindsay’s “deep technical understanding and decades of field experience will be instrumental in helping us deliver even greater value to our clients”.

Founded in 1993, Eztek designs and manufactures electronic systems for hazardous areas and harsh environments.

Their products include data acquisition systems, video monitoring systems, intercoms and wireline solutions.

© Supplied by Equinor

Tone Bachke will step down from her position on the board of directors at Norwegian state-backed oil major Equinor.

Bachke will instead prioritise her executive responsibilities as executive vice-president and CFO at SHV Holding, a global company headquartered in the Netherlands.

She has served on Equinor’s board since July 2024 and at SHV Holdings since September that year.

The change takes effect on 31 October 2025.

Equinor revealed its finances took a $650 million (£492.21m) hit this week as it looks to transfer assets to Adura.

Power Moves, your weekly source of all the UK energy sector recruitment news you need to know is kindly sponsored by Ramsay Black.