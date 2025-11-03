Microsoft cannot achieve its goal to become carbon negative by 2030 without investing in carbon removal, a spokesperson told Energy Voice.

The company has entered into long-term agreements to procure about 30 million metric tons of removal of carbon dioxide (CO2) since January 2020.

“Greenhouse gas removal (GGR) technologies like direct air capture are vital to meeting the UK’s climate targets and addressing emissions from hard-to-decarbonise sectors such as agriculture and aviation,” said Carbon Capture and Storage Association (CCSA) chief executive Olivia Powis.

“Over 38 million tonnes of GGR credits have now been sold globally in voluntary carbon markets, with over 25 million contracted in the past 12 months alone, illustrating strong commercial demand.

“Microsoft leads this market, having purchased more than 30 million tonnes, alongside other major buyers such as Google, JP Morgan Chase and Airbus. Recent agreements, including multi-year deals with Climeworks, 1PointFive and other suppliers, show the rapid maturation of this market.”

The computing giant aims to effectively offset all the emissions it has generated as a corporation since it founded, as it meanwhile plans to invest £22 billion in UK datacentre growth to power energy-hungry artificial intelligence.

“Microsoft has a goal to be carbon negative by 2030,” the spokesperson said.

“By 2050, Microsoft also pledges to remove the equivalent of all cumulative GHGs emitted since Microsoft was founded. Microsoft cannot achieve its goals without carbon removal, and we view CDR (carbon dioxide removal) solutions as the missing link to achieving global net zero.”

Direct air capture and other greenhouse gas removal technologies are now moving from pilot projects to real-world deployment, according to Powis.

In the UK, projects like the Silverbirch direct air carbon capture and storage project, developed by Climeworks, are “standby” projects in the HyNet track 1 expansion negotiations, she addded.

“These developments highlight both the growing global demand for GGR solutions and the importance of establishing robust UK market frameworks to attract investment, support domestic projects and ensure the UK remains a global leader in durable carbon removals,” Powis said.

“As other jurisdictions such as the US, Canada and Iceland move forward with deploying commercial-scale DAC projects, maintaining UK competitiveness will be key to securing investment and sustaining leadership in this emerging sector.”