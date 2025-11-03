The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition

Tide Breaker: Aberdeen subsea AI accelerator applications open

Elementz has opened the doors of its accelerator programme, which hopes to foster AI innovation in Aberdeen.

November 3rd 2025, 12:07 pm
2 min read
A panel session at the Tide Breaker launch event. ONE Tech Hub.© Supplied by Elementz
A panel session at the Tide Breaker launch event. ONE Tech Hub.
Ryan Duff

Ryan Duff

Aberdeen Features Lead

Artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator programme, Tide Breaker, has opened applications following an Aberdeen event.

The Elementz-backed initiative plans to connect tech start-ups with subsea operators to fast-track new AI applications to the market.

Those working under Tide Breaker will gain access to data from offshore heavy hitters, with BP having most recently signed on to share data with burgeoning companies.

Aker BP is also heavily involved in the initiative. Camilla Leon, vice president of subsea for the firm and Elementz board member, said: “We need to accelerate how we solve real subsea challenges, and that means bringing in new voices, fresh thinking, and bold innovation.

The accelerator opened its doors at an event in Aberdeen’s ONE Tech Hub last week.

Jason Brown, Elementz chief executive, said: “Tide Breaker is where subsea energy stops talking about AI potential and starts deploying tech that works.

“We are proud to be officially launching the programme and to be playing a key role in shaping a new standard for how AI is developed, tested, and deployed in the subsea field.

© Supplied by Elementz
Tide Breaker panel. (L to R) Ryan Duff, Aberdeen Features Lead for Energy Voice, Sandra Ripley, head of business development at The Data Lab, Jason Brown, CEO of Elementz, Camilla Leon, vice president at Aker BP, and · Gail Henderson, founder and CEO of DEV 4 Online.

“Tide Breaker opens the doors to a real-world testing ground, guided by the people who understand subsea operations best.

“Start-ups rarely get this kind of access to operational environments this early, and that’s what makes this programme a game-changer.”

Throughout this month and next, successful applicants will be selected and onboarded with products forecast to reach commercialisation and platform integration in the thrid and fourth quarters of next year.

Leon added: “Tide Breaker isn’t about just mentoring start-ups; it’s about building long-term partnerships that can scale across the sector.”

ONE Digital Tech will provide support, aiming to drive “impact at scale”, while The Data Lab will use its tech experience to support the programme, the initiative announced in September at Offshore Europe. 

The initiative is backed by Compass, Elementz’s strategic advisory group, which includes representatives from companies such as Aker BP, BP, Shell, and Woodside Energy.

Through Tide Breaker, Compass members will define technical challenges, mentor participants, and evaluate outcomes for field deployment.

Tags