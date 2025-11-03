Artificial intelligence (AI) accelerator programme, Tide Breaker, has opened applications following an Aberdeen event.

The Elementz-backed initiative plans to connect tech start-ups with subsea operators to fast-track new AI applications to the market.

Those working under Tide Breaker will gain access to data from offshore heavy hitters, with BP having most recently signed on to share data with burgeoning companies.

Aker BP is also heavily involved in the initiative. Camilla Leon, vice president of subsea for the firm and Elementz board member, said: “We need to accelerate how we solve real subsea challenges, and that means bringing in new voices, fresh thinking, and bold innovation.

The accelerator opened its doors at an event in Aberdeen’s ONE Tech Hub last week.

Jason Brown, Elementz chief executive, said: “Tide Breaker is where subsea energy stops talking about AI potential and starts deploying tech that works.

“We are proud to be officially launching the programme and to be playing a key role in shaping a new standard for how AI is developed, tested, and deployed in the subsea field.

© Supplied by Elementz

“Tide Breaker opens the doors to a real-world testing ground, guided by the people who understand subsea operations best.

“Start-ups rarely get this kind of access to operational environments this early, and that’s what makes this programme a game-changer.”

Throughout this month and next, successful applicants will be selected and onboarded with products forecast to reach commercialisation and platform integration in the thrid and fourth quarters of next year.

Leon added: “Tide Breaker isn’t about just mentoring start-ups; it’s about building long-term partnerships that can scale across the sector.”

ONE Digital Tech will provide support, aiming to drive “impact at scale”, while The Data Lab will use its tech experience to support the programme, the initiative announced in September at Offshore Europe.

The initiative is backed by Compass, Elementz’s strategic advisory group, which includes representatives from companies such as Aker BP, BP, Shell, and Woodside Energy.

Through Tide Breaker, Compass members will define technical challenges, mentor participants, and evaluate outcomes for field deployment.