The energy transition has the potential to unlock €350 billion of value for energy companies that move towards greater demand flexibility this decade, according to a new report.

LCP Delta said a transition to a more flexible residential energy system has the potential to boost energy sector profits by €15bn, as industry turnover shifts from low-margin energy retail to higher-margin electrification and flexibility.

The report comes as the big six energy companies face an inquiry into consumer costs, led by the Energy Security and Net Zero parliamentary committee, carried out in response to rising household energy bills.

Energy companies argued at a hearing in the House of Commons in October that non-commodity costs, including network charges and green levies, would add £300 in fixed costs to annual bills this year, with energy bills expected to rise a fifth this decade.

The latest report suggests the energy market is shifting toward greater flexibility, and that sector profits “are shifting from traditional to emerging value pools”, the data firm said.

This means that customers stand to make savings from greater flexibility, while energy companies that diversify faster in to energy transition will make more profit.

Electrification drives ‘growth’

In the shifting sands of a rapidly evolving market, the firm said revenue and profit opportunities are changing “as the sector transitions”.

“Electrification drives revenue growth, while cost management is aided by AI tools and leveraging flexibility,” LCP Delta forecasted.

It predicts that hardware, finance, services, energy retail, and flexibility have the potential to create billions in market value, particularly when integrated, for example by “offering customers value from flexibility” to retain customers and attract more business.

The energy retail space is estimated to comprise an up to €350bn revenue pool, though regulation and competition can limit company profits.

“The emerging value pools of services, financing, and especially flexibility are starting from a lower base but are growing quickly,” said partner Jon Stowe and associate consultant Rebecca Forgesson in the report.

The flexibility sector could be where most of the opportunities in the energy transition lie, according to LCP Delta.

The fledgling energy flex market is valued at about €1bn, with rapid growth predicted through to 2030.

However, profitability is constrained by the limited number of connected assets, with the government’s smart meter rollout having faced several delays, and there is a high cost of scale-up.

Despite this, the margins in the flex market are among some of the highest in the retail sector.

Home electrification, through the installation of solar panels or heat pumps, could boost the potential for energy retailers to generate revenue by offering €20-30bn of potential added income.

Recurring services tied to installed assets are an area where retailers stand to profit, according to the researchers.

Finance provided for energy adaptations is another growth opportunity outlined in the report, estimated at €3bn to €4bn, offering the potential for greater returns through economies of scale.

Software-as-a-service platforms and energy optimisation using artificial intelligence (AI) offers another area for expansion and is a relatively low-risk method to tap emerging profit pools, according to LCP Delta.

Companies using this strategy include energy optimisation services platform Joulen and Octopus technology spinout Kraken.

The report recommends energy businesses expand by automating and streamlining installation workflows, offering point-of-sale financing and bundle asset repayments, diversifying tariffs and consolidating supply chains to retain margins, as well as pairing recurring and upfront services to stabilise revenue.

Household electrification to match grid

In another report by LCP Delta published in March, it said about 261 GW of household electrification capacity will be added this decade, almost as much as the 267 GW of grid-scale renewable energy gigawatts installed.

It predicted the residential market would grow at a compound annual growth rate of about 10% to 2030, with 42 million of new electrification assets added in this time, following two years of decline.

LCP Delta expected one in three households will have installed electrification assets such as solar panels or heat pumps by 2030.

© Supplied by CPRE

Installers still dominate that market, with customers using independent installers 78% of the time, and energy suppliers just 17% of the time.

Meanwhile, around 41 GW of battery energy storage and 80 GW of demand-side flexibility capacity is expected to come online by 2030, with both battery storage and flexibility markets expected to grow by nearly a third annually on average in that time.

It comes as the renewables market is continuing to expand the amount of clean electricity on the grid.

Green hydrogen capacity is expected to grow to about 12 GW by 2030, according to the data firm, compared to 0nly about 400 MW as of 2024.

According to DNV’s Energy Transition Outlook Report UK 2025, offshore wind capacity will significantly increase from around 14 GW today to 90 GW in 2050, including 10 GW of off-grid capacity for hydrogen production.

It also predicts that floating offshore wind farms will comprise nearly a quarter of offshore wind capacity by 2050.