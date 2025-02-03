Using Earth power to make ammonia

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Using Earth power to make ammonia

By Jeremy Cresswell
03/02/2025, 7:00 am
© Supplied by Yifan Gao and IwnetiWairakei Power Station. Supplied by Yifan Gao and Iwnetim Abate at MIT.
Wairakei Power Station. Supplied by Yifan Gao and Iwnetim Abate at MIT.

Delving into the world of energy science and technology has long been a fascination of mine. It is an interest that personally reaches right back to 1958 in New Zealand.

The family lived in Palmerston North at that time; Dad was reading for his PhD at Massey while I and the older of my two sisters were leading an idyllic, semi-feral existence where it was all our poor mother could do to get us to stick on our sandals before heading out to school.

1958 was our second-last year living in NZ and, that summer, we went on an extended holiday up to the Lake Taupo area and Rotorua: so big geothermal springs, boiling mud – that sort of stuff.

One day, we headed north up the main drag out of Taupo bound for sulphurous Rotorua.

As I recall, not far along that road we stopped to sightsee what, I was told, was a geothermal power station.

My memory of what we saw remains crystal to this day, though it was many years before I decided to learn more about what I had seen.

It turned out to be the Wairākei geothermal power station, which had only just started operating.

© Supplied by Archive NZ
Wairakei geothermal power station being commissioned in 1958. Supplied by Archive NZ.

It marked the first time geothermal hot water had been used for power production on a commercial scale anywhere in the world.

Throughout my years as an energy journalist, geothermal energy has quietly simmered in the background – barely more than that.

The notion of harvesting heat from the Earth’s crust was a fascination, and I am very well aware of just how high the temperatures encountered in deep oil and gas reservoirs can be.

But it has taken from 1958 until now to get really fired up, and it is to do with a novel way to produce ammonia (NH3).

Ammonia is largely made using the Haber process, also called the Haber-Bosch process, invented by German Fritz Haber in 1918.

It converts atmospheric nitrogen (N2) to NH3 by a reaction with hydrogen (H2) using finely divided iron metal as a catalyst.

The process is carried out at 400-500°C and a pressure of 10-30 MPa (megapascals) over an iron catalyst.

It is energy intensive and yields low ammonia per pass, with a low conversion efficiency of 25%, which acts as a limitation.

But now researchers are looking underground at Earth’s natural heat and forces to cook up ammonia for fertiliser.

‘Aha’ moment

MIT scientists have generated ammonia by mixing nitrogen-laced water with iron-rich rocks – without any energy input or CO2 emission.

It is speculated that this novel approach may lead to a more sustainable alternative to current methods, theoretically churning out enough ammonia for 2.42 million years.

The idea stems from an unusual geological phenomenon observed in the 1980s in Mali, West Africa.

Locals discovered a well streaming with hydrogen gas, which scientists later traced to a water-rock chemical reaction beneath the Earth’s surface.

“It was an ‘aha’ moment,” according to Iwnetim Abate of the Massachusetts Institute of Technology.

“We may be able to use Earth as a factory, harnessing its heat and pressure to produce valuable chemicals like ammonia in a cleaner manner.”

Which is precisely what Wairākei is: an Earth factory.

Ammonia is a key ingredient in fertilisers and can also be used as an engine fuel, particularly marine engines.

But today’s industrial ammonia production is, as already explained, highly intensive.

It consumes about 2% of global energy and releases around 2.2 tonnes of CO2 for every tonne of ammonia produced, making it the chemical industry’s top CO2 emitter.

To test their “Earth factory” idea, Abate and his team built a rock-water reaction system that mimics Earth’s subsurface environment.

They exposed synthetic iron-rich minerals to nitrogen-laced water, triggering a chemical reaction that oxidised the rock and yielded ammonia, which the team dubbed “geological ammonia”.

The magic is that the process required no energy input, emitted no CO2, and even worked under ambient conditions.

The team then swapped the synthetic mineral with olivine, a natural iron-laden rock, to better mimic real-world scenarios.

They further optimised the process by adding a copper catalyst and cranking the heat up to 300°C (572°F).

Within 21 hours, they produced about 1.8 kilos of ammonia per tonne of olivine, demonstrating the method’s feasibility and sustainability.

According to Abate, such rocks are all over the world, so the method could be adapted very widely.

Of course, there has to be a catch – well, at least two: cost and pollution.

The guys at MIT have a whole other level of complexity to work through.

For starters, implementation will involve drilling into iron-rich rocks deep within the earth, injecting nitrogen-laced water and grappling with the intricacies of how rocks crack, expand and interact with gases and liquids.

Nitrogen sources are considered pollution in wastewater and removing them costs money and energy.

However, the team think they may be able to use the wastewater to produce ammonia. It’s a win-win strategy.

It should not be forgotten that NH3 is pretty important for life. Apart from via microbes, the only other natural way to produce ammonia on Earth is through lightning striking nitrogen gas.

And that is where geological production of ammonia becomes really fascinating; just think about where life came from.

