Taking a leaf out of nature’s book for green ammonia

University of Sydney researchers have harnessed artificial lightning to develop a more efficient method of generating ammonia – one of the world’s most important feed stock chemicals.

Crucially, NH3 is also the main ingredient of fertilisers that account for almost half of all global food production.

In a nutshell, the Sydney team have successfully developed a more straightforward method to produce ammonia in gaseous form; so-called “green ammonia”.

And the basis of how the Sydney team set about their work has been known for a very long time.

US magazine Scientific American said about ammonia in its December 1852 edition:

“It is always found in the rains of thunder storms, hence it is concluded that the lightning is an active agent in its formation … it is the ‘marrying minister’.”

Scientific American said too: “These two gases, however readily combine in a nascent state; a piece of iron rusting in the air is almost constantly giving rise to a small portion of ammonia.

“The moisture which covers the iron dissolves the atmospheric air; the oxygen of this air unites with the iron to form the rust – oxide – and the pellicle of oxide constitutes with the metal, a voltaic element strong enough to decompose water.

“The oxygen thus set at liberty unites with a new quantity of iron and the nascent hydrogen of the water-finding nitrogen in solution in the moisture, unites with it and forms ammonia.“

So, nothing new really.

The Sydney team claims that previous efforts by other laboratories have produced ammonia in solution (ammonium, NH4+), but this required more energy and processes to transform it into the final gas product.

The current method to generate ammonia, the Haber-Bosch process, comes at great climate cost, leaving a huge carbon footprint. It also needs to happen on a large scale and close to sources of cheap natural gas to make it cost-effective.

According to the International Energy Agency, just over 70% of ammonia production is via natural gas-based steam reforming, while most of the remainder is via coal gasification.

The process accounts for 20% of industrial natural gas demand and 5% of industrial coal demand. So NH3 production accounts for a huge slice of annual fossil fuels consumption.

Ammonia is emissions massive!

It is one of the most emissions-intensive commodities produced by heavy industry, despite coal accounting for a much smaller share of its energy inputs than in other sectors.

At around 2.4 tonnes of CO2 per tonne of production, it is nearly twice as emissions intensive as crude steel production and four times that of cement, on a direct CO2 emissions basis.

Naturally occurring ammonia (mostly in the form of bird droppings otherwise known as guano), was once so high in demand it fuelled wars.

Fleets of ships carried it from coastal mines on the South American Pacific seaboard to Europe especially from the mid-19th century.

The invention of the Haber-Bosch process at that time made manufactured ammonia possible and revolutionised modern agriculture and industry. Currently 90% of global ammonia production relies on the Haber-Bosch process.

“Industry’s appetite for ammonia is only growing,” says lead researcher Professor PJ Cullen from the University of Sydney’s School of Chemical and Biomolecular Engineering and the Net Zero Institute whose team has been working on green ammonia production for six years.

“For the past decade, the global scientific community, including our lab, wants to uncover a more sustainable way to produce ammonia that doesn’t rely on fossil fuels,” says Cullen.

“Currently, generating ammonia requires centralised production and long-distance transportation of the product. We need a low-cost, decentralised and scalable green ammonia.

“In this research we’ve successfully developed a method that allows air to be converted to ammonia in its gaseous form using electricity. A huge step towards our goals.”

Ammonia contains three hydrogen molecules, meaning it can be used as an effective carrier and source of hydrogen as an energy source, even potentially as an effective means of storing and transporting hydrogen.

It is possible to access the hydrogen by “cracking” ammonia to separate the molecules to use the hydrogen.

Ammonia is also a strong candidate for use as a carbon-free fuel due to its chemical make-up. This has caught the interest of the shipping industry which is responsible for about 3% of all global greenhouse gas emissions.

NH3 is also considered a potential road fuel, particularly as a carbon-free alternative for heavy-duty vehicles and a potential competitor to battery electric vehicles, though obstacles remain to be overcome.

Regardless of future potential applications, the challenge is to crack how to make ammonia cleanly, sustainably and cheaply.

Professor Cullen’s team’s method to generate ammonia works by harnessing the power of plasma, by electrifying or exciting the air.

But the star is a membrane-based electrolyser, a seemingly non-descript silver box, where the conversion to gaseous ammonia happens.

During the Haber-Bosch process, ammonia is made by combining nitrogen and hydrogen gases under high temperatures and pressure in the presence of a catalyst to speed the chemistry along.

The plasma-based method developed by Cullen utilises electricity to excite nitrogen and oxygen molecules in the air. The team then passes these excited molecules to a membrane-based electrolyser to convert the excited molecules into ammonia.

Cullen says this is a more straightforward pathway for ammonia production.

He says too that the findings signal a new phase in making green ammonia possible. The team is now working on making the method more energy efficient and competitive compared to the Haber-Bosch process.

“This new approach is a two-step process, namely combining plasma and electrolysis. We have already made the plasma component viable in terms of energy efficiency and scalability,” he says.

“To create a more complete solution to a sustainable ammonia productive, we need to push the energy efficiency of the electrolyser component.”

However, Sydney University is not the only seat of learning where lighting is being harnessed for NH3 production. University at Buffalo in the US is at it as well.

© Supplied by University at Buffal

There, a team has developed a reactor that produces the chemicals industry foundation commodity from nitrogen in the air and water, without any carbon footprint.

This plasma-electrochemical reactor, described in a study published by the Journal of the American Society, can sustain a high ammonia production rate of approximately one gramme per day for over 1,000 hours at room temperature, and does so directly from air.

The Buffalo researchers say this is a significant advance toward green ammonia synthesis at an industrially competitive production rate and reaction stability.

Moreover, team is currently in the process of scaling up their reactor and they are exploring both a start-up and partnerships with industry to help commercialize it. UB’s technology transfer office has filed a patent application on the reactor and methods for its use.

According to the UK’s Royal Society green hydrogen shows great promise in the shift to net zero.

“One of the main attractions of the ammonia molecule as a carbon-free vector of renewable energy is its flexibility in the way it can be used,” says the society in a paper published a year ago.

“With a high energy density, comparable with that of coal and other fossil fuels it can be directly combusted to produce heat or converted into electricity using fuel cells or by combustion in gas turbines in power stations.”

Like others, the Royal Society warns that reducing the amount of CO2 produced during the ammonia manufacturing process is critical to achieve net zero targets by 2050.

And that the best way to reduce carbon emissions when making ammonia is to use low-carbon hydrogen.

The Royal Society says the most likely short-term options for creating carbon-free hydrogen at scale are blue hydrogen and green hydrogen.

Blue hydrogen is where carbon emissions from the steam methane reforming (SMR) process are captured and stored (CCS).

Green hydrogen produced using water electrolysis to generate hydrogen and oxygen, using sustainable electricity in the process

According to the paper, the production of green ammonia could offer further options in the transition to net zero CO2 emissions.

These include:

Energy storage – ammonia is easily stored in bulk as a liquid at modest pressures (10-15 bar) or refrigerated to -33°C. This makes it an ideal chemical store for renewable energy. There is an existing distribution network, in which ammonia is stored in large refrigerated tanks and transported around the world by pipes, road tankers and ships.

Zero-carbon fuel – ammonia can be burnt in an engine or used in a fuel cell to produce electricity. When used, ammonia’s only by-products are water and nitrogen. The shipping industry is considered to be a potential early adopter, replacing the use of fuel oil in marine engines.

Hydrogen carrier – there are applications where hydrogen gas is used (for example in PEM fuel cells), however hydrogen is difficult and expensive to store in bulk (needing cryogenic tanks or high-pressure cylinders). Ammonia is easier and cheaper to store, and transport and it can be readily cracked and purified to give hydrogen gas when required.

Perhaps unaware of the work going on in Sydney or Buffalo, the authors of the Royal Society paper ‘The potential of green ammonia in the de-fossilization of the steel, glass and cement industries’, say in their conclusions: “Further work should focus on increasing the round-trip efficiency of green ammonia as (an) energy vector with more efficient and cheaper water-splitting technologies being one of the main technological bottlenecks.”