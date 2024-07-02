Shell pauses Dutch biofuels plant construction due to cost

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Energy Transition / Biofuels

Shell pauses Dutch biofuels plant construction due to cost

By Bloomberg
02/07/2024, 10:18 am
© BloombergShell court case
Shell is pausing a project to produce biofuels at the Port of Rotterdam.

Shell Plc (LON:SHEL) has temporarily paused construction of a biofuels plant in the Netherlands in order to seek ways to cut the cost of the project.

“Temporarily pausing on-site construction now will allow us to assess the most commercial way forward for the project,” Huibert Vigeveno, Shell’s downstream, renewables and energy solutions director, said in a statement on Tuesday.

The facility being built at Shell’s energy and chemicals complex in Rotterdam will process 820,000 tons of sustainable aviation fuel and renewable diesel a year. Temporarily reducing activity at the site will help the company to “control costs and optimize project sequencing,” according to the statement. The company will give guidance in its trading update on Friday on whether the move will result in an impairment.

Shell remains committed to achieving net zero emissions by 2050 while using shareholder capital in a “measured and disciplined way, delivering more value with less emissions,” Vigeveno said.

Since taking the job in January last year, Shell Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan has pledged to be “ruthless” in improving the company’s performance and boosting investor returns. That process has included eliminating jobsselling assets and changing the pace at which it seeks to cut its carbon emissions.

Recommended for you

Tags