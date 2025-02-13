PX Group wins ‘landmark’ Teesside biomass contract

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Biofuels

PX Group wins ‘landmark’ Teesside biomass contract

By Anna Kachkova
13/02/2025, 3:48 pm
© Supplied by PXThe Tees Renewable Energy Plant.
The Tees Renewable Energy Plant.

Saltend Chemicals Park-owner PX Group has been awarded an operations and maintenance (O&M) contract for the Tees Renewable Energy Plant (Tees REP).

The facility, which is located in Tees Valley, is one of the world’s largest purpose-built pellet biomass power plants, according to PX Group’s announcement. It has the capacity to generate 299 MW of electricity, or 2.3 TWh per year, equivalent to powering 600,000 homes.

Tees REP is owned and operated by MGT Teesside, which was acquired by Australian investor Macquarie Group and Danish pension fund PKA in 2016 on a 50:50 basis. On its website, MGT says the plant uses co-products from timberland that is primarily for growing saw-timber for its biomass pellets. In order to meet sustainability criteria regulated by Ofgem the biomass is traced from point of origin, though the website does not provide further details.

However, previous announcements from several years ago have said that the feedstock would be sourced from sustainable forestry projects developed by the MGT team and partners in North and South America, as well as the Baltics. US-based Enviva Wilmington Holdings firmed up a 15-year offtake agreement with Tees REP in 2016 for nearly 1m tonnes per year (tpy) of wood pellets.

The plant was initially expected to enter service in 2020 but ran into delays during construction. Although it is reported to have begun generating electricity in 2022, it subsequently experienced technical challenges that have led to outages at the facility.

PX Group, a portfolio company of private equity firm Ara Partners, is taking over O&M at Tees REP following a prior collaboration through its PX Engineering division, which provided consultancy services to the plant during its commissioning phase.

PX operates the St Fergus Gas plant in Peterhead and the Teesside Gas processing plant on behalf of owners, North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP). It also manages the Holbrook and the Widmerpool biomass plants for owner Gren, a Finnish investor that entered the UK market with the acquisition of 11 waste and biomass-fueled assets in 2023.

“It is a landmark moment for PX Group to take on the operations and maintenance of the largest new-build biomass plant in the world and a transformative moment for the entire regional energy sector,” said PX chief operating officer Dave Thompson.

MGT’s chief executive Ian Coxon said that PX Group’s “extensive expertise in safely managing large-scale green energy projects, combined with its proven success in operating other biomass sites” makes it the “ideal partner” to conduct O&M at Tees REP.

