Layoffs to hit Hull as bioethanol plant closes

The Vivergo Fuels bioethanol plant in Hull is set to begin closing down after support from the government was deemed not in “the national interest”.

The UK’s largest bioethanol plant, owned by Associated British Foods (AB Foods), will start shedding jobs on Tuesday, a day after the site started shutting down.

AB Foods also owns the UK’s second largest bioethanol plant, in partnership with Ensus. Across the two sites, 270 people are employed.

What is happening in the Humber could be replicated in AB Foods and Ensus’ Teesside-based plant too. The duo behind the Redcar plant have said that without government support, it will also be forced to close.

This follows a deal to allow US ethanol to be imported tariff-free, which was implemented in May and removed a previous 19% levy on the fuel. This policy covers up to a quota of 1.4 billion litres, which is roughly the size of the current UK market.

“In making this decision, the government has thrown away billions in potential growth in the Humber, a sovereign capability in clean fuels that had the chance to lead the world,” AB Foods said.

The firm claimed that clean energy would see a move overseas due to this and that its plants would have remained profitable if it weren’t for the tariff removal.

The UK government opted not to provide funds to support the closing Humber plant “as it would not provide value for the taxpayer or solve the long-term problems the industry faces”.

Westminster claimed that it would work with unions and local businesses to provide support for impacted workers. However, this was not enough for GMB Union, which said the workers facing layoffs are “not numbers in a spreadsheet”.

GMB union national officer Charlotte Brumpton-Childs said: These are lives put on hold and communities potentially devastated.”