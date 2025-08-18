Layoffs to hit Hull as bioethanol plant closes

The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Biofuels

Layoffs to hit Hull as bioethanol plant closes

The UK's largest bioethanol plant, Vivergo Fuels, is set to close down, putting hundreds of jobs at risk.

August 18th 2025, 7:48 am Updated: August 18th 2025, 7:48 am
2 min read
An overhead view of the Vivergo Fuels bioethanol production facility near Hull. Image: Vivergo Fuels© Supplied by Vivergo Fuels
An overhead view of the Vivergo Fuels bioethanol production facility near Hull. Image: Vivergo Fuels
Ryan Duff

Ryan Duff

The Vivergo Fuels bioethanol plant in Hull is set to begin closing down after support from the government was deemed not in “the national interest”.

The UK’s largest bioethanol plant, owned by Associated British Foods (AB Foods), will start shedding jobs on Tuesday, a day after the site started shutting down.

AB Foods also owns the UK’s second largest bioethanol plant, in partnership with Ensus. Across the two sites, 270 people are employed.

What is happening in the Humber could be replicated in AB Foods and Ensus’ Teesside-based plant too. The duo behind the Redcar plant have said that without government support, it will also be forced to close.

This follows a deal to allow US ethanol to be imported tariff-free, which was implemented in May and removed a previous 19% levy on the fuel. This policy covers up to a quota of 1.4 billion litres, which is roughly the size of the current UK market.

“In making this decision, the government has thrown away billions in potential growth in the Humber, a sovereign capability in clean fuels that had the chance to lead the world,” AB Foods said.

The firm claimed that clean energy would see a move overseas due to this and that its plants would have remained profitable if it weren’t for the tariff removal.

The UK government opted not to provide funds to support the closing Humber plant “as it would not provide value for the taxpayer or solve the long-term problems the industry faces”.

Westminster claimed that it would work with unions and local businesses to provide support for impacted workers. However, this was not enough for GMB Union, which said the workers facing layoffs are “not numbers in a spreadsheet”.

GMB union national officer Charlotte Brumpton-Childs said: These are lives put on hold and communities potentially devastated.”

Tags