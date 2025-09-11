The first word in energy - App Image
The first word in energy
Be the first to know with in-app alerts and exclusive reporting
Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / Biofuels

Councils indicate desire to withdraw from £2.1bn Teesworks incinerator

Newcastle City Council leader Karen Kilgour warned pulling out of the project would be 'catastrophic' for finances.

September 11th 2025, 3:24 pm
3 min read
Tees Valley Energy Recovery Facility© Supplied by Tees Valley Energy R
Tees Valley Energy Recovery Facility (TVERF).

Leigh Jones

Two local authorities have expressed their desire to withdraw from a project which would see unrecyclable waste in the North East of England burned to generate energy.

The Tees Valley Energy Recovery Facility (TVERF) project recently appointed Viridor as its preferred tenderer to build and operate the plant, which will see 450,000 tonnes of waste from seven local authority areas each year burned at high temperatures to generate electricity.

Hartlepool Council is leading the project on behalf of Redcar and Cleveland, Stockton-on-Tees, Darlington, Middlesbrough, County Durham and Newcastle upon Tyne.

However, the project may now face additional hurdles before being built, as the latter two authorities may pull out.

At a council meeting last week, Newcastle councillors passed a motion asking its cabinet to withdraw from the scheme when the Lord Mayor of Newcastle – a sitting councillor who chairs council meetings – had to use his casting vote to break a deadlock.

The motion, which was put forward by Liberal Democrat councillor Gareth Kane, said that the council believes that “expanding incineration capacity at a time when the council should be aiming to double our recycling rate is counter-productive,” and that claims the incinerator was carbon capture-ready are “meaningless”.

Incinerator ‘black hole’

During the debate, Newcastle City Council’s leader, Labour’s Karen Kilgour, said pulling out of the project, which had been in development for six years, would leave a black hole in the authority’s finances.

“Withdrawing at this late stage is simply not a serious or credible option,” she said, “and is a last-ditch attempt to destabilise the council at the expense of our financial stability, reputation and environmental responsibilities.

“To withdraw now would be catastrophic for the council’s finances,” she added.

The council’s cabinet are under no obligation to undertake the council’s wishes, although political pressure has increased on the project as a result.

The incinerator is planned for the Teesworks site near Redcar, around 500 metres from people’s homes in Grangetown, and has attracted criticism from both campaigners and politicians across the spectrum.

Tees Valley’s Conservative mayor, Ben Houchen, said in January if one or more councils involved were to pull out, it would “collapse the whole project”.

No appetite

This week County Durham Council leader, Reform UK’s Andrew Husband, has urged the other councils to withdraw their support for the scheme, claiming there’s “no appetite” for it.

Following Newcastle Council’s vote, he said his administration would look to “exit this horrible deal”.

Viridor are set to formally complete financial close on the project later this year which will see them build and operate the site which could generate 49.9MW of electricity each year.

Cllr Husband was concerned the authorities involved in the project would miss out on potential new technologies to dispose of waste if they were tied into the decades-long deal with Viridor.

“We have to be measured with regards to the idea of us withdrawing at this stage. But this [the Newcastle vote] is telling us that other councils do not want to be involved with it,” he said.

“It creates an uncomfortable situation where we have a lack of confidence from the councils involved in the project.

“We are getting scrutiny on how we spend taxpayer money and this is a significant amount of money over the years.”

A spokesperson for TVERF partners said the project’s position “remains that the councils unanimously selected a preferred bidder and we continue to work towards financial close. No council has officially withdrawn from the inter-authority agreement.”

Tags