Two local authorities have expressed their desire to withdraw from a project which would see unrecyclable waste in the North East of England burned to generate energy.

The Tees Valley Energy Recovery Facility (TVERF) project recently appointed Viridor as its preferred tenderer to build and operate the plant, which will see 450,000 tonnes of waste from seven local authority areas each year burned at high temperatures to generate electricity.

Hartlepool Council is leading the project on behalf of Redcar and Cleveland, Stockton-on-Tees, Darlington, Middlesbrough, County Durham and Newcastle upon Tyne.

However, the project may now face additional hurdles before being built, as the latter two authorities may pull out.

At a council meeting last week, Newcastle councillors passed a motion asking its cabinet to withdraw from the scheme when the Lord Mayor of Newcastle – a sitting councillor who chairs council meetings – had to use his casting vote to break a deadlock.

The motion, which was put forward by Liberal Democrat councillor Gareth Kane, said that the council believes that “expanding incineration capacity at a time when the council should be aiming to double our recycling rate is counter-productive,” and that claims the incinerator was carbon capture-ready are “meaningless”.

Incinerator ‘black hole’

During the debate, Newcastle City Council’s leader, Labour’s Karen Kilgour, said pulling out of the project, which had been in development for six years, would leave a black hole in the authority’s finances.

“Withdrawing at this late stage is simply not a serious or credible option,” she said, “and is a last-ditch attempt to destabilise the council at the expense of our financial stability, reputation and environmental responsibilities.

“To withdraw now would be catastrophic for the council’s finances,” she added.

The council’s cabinet are under no obligation to undertake the council’s wishes, although political pressure has increased on the project as a result.

The incinerator is planned for the Teesworks site near Redcar, around 500 metres from people’s homes in Grangetown, and has attracted criticism from both campaigners and politicians across the spectrum.

Tees Valley’s Conservative mayor, Ben Houchen, said in January if one or more councils involved were to pull out, it would “collapse the whole project”.

No appetite

This week County Durham Council leader, Reform UK’s Andrew Husband, has urged the other councils to withdraw their support for the scheme, claiming there’s “no appetite” for it.

Following Newcastle Council’s vote, he said his administration would look to “exit this horrible deal”.

Viridor are set to formally complete financial close on the project later this year which will see them build and operate the site which could generate 49.9MW of electricity each year.

Cllr Husband was concerned the authorities involved in the project would miss out on potential new technologies to dispose of waste if they were tied into the decades-long deal with Viridor.

“We have to be measured with regards to the idea of us withdrawing at this stage. But this [the Newcastle vote] is telling us that other councils do not want to be involved with it,” he said.

“It creates an uncomfortable situation where we have a lack of confidence from the councils involved in the project.

“We are getting scrutiny on how we spend taxpayer money and this is a significant amount of money over the years.”

A spokesperson for TVERF partners said the project’s position “remains that the councils unanimously selected a preferred bidder and we continue to work towards financial close. No council has officially withdrawn from the inter-authority agreement.”