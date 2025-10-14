DNV launches e-methanol tender portal for maritime sector

The public tender for e-methanol procurement could connect e-methanol producers with industrial offtakers across the EU and UK market to secure long-term supplies for the maritime sector.

When produced from renewable hydrogen and captured biogenic carbon, e-methanol supports compliance with European regulatory frameworks, including RED III, Fit for 55, EU ETS, ReFuelEU Aviation and FuelEU Maritime.

It also contributes to achieving the International Maritime Organisation’s (IMO) decarbonisation targets.

According to the risk management service provider, “constraints on biofuel feedstock and tightening regulations are putting upward pressure on prices and supply, highlighting the need for alternative renewable fuels to meet national and regional targets.”

E-methanol has feedstock and regulatory gaps

To bridge market supply and reliability gaps, DNV has structured a tender to secure long-term offtake agreements for upcoming RFNBO-certified volumes across the EU and UK.

The tender enables companies to “lock in” reliable, price-stable, and regulation-compliant supply, and aims to ensure predictability and alignment with future fuel mandates while reducing exposure to compliance risks.

It is open to industrial users, maritime operators, traders, and other organisations committed to net-zero targets and sustainable sourcing.

“The technology for e-methanol exists, but the market mechanisms to scale it are still forming,” said Santiago Blanco, Vice-President and Regional Director at DNV. “By launching this tender, we are applying our neutral expertise to de-risk the procurement process for both producers and offtakers.

“This is about turning ambition into actionable supply agreements and accelerating the fuel transition in Europe,” he added.

DNV launches Two-step tender process

The tender process consists of two stages: A non-binding qualification phase to identify a shortlist of serious potential offtakers and a second phase of direct negotiations between the shortlisted parties and the producer.

This approach aims to enhance confidence for all participants and supports the establishment of e-methanol as a bankable commodity.

The producer’s identity will remain confidential during the initial stages to ensure fairness and equal access for all participants.

Registrations to join the process are open until 31 October 2025.