Eni applies for Southern North Sea carbon storage licence

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS

Eni applies for Southern North Sea carbon storage licence

Italian energy giant Eni (NYSE: E) has applied for a carbon storage licence for the depleted Hewett field in the Southern North Sea.
Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
21/09/2022, 11:43 am Updated: 21/09/2022, 11:52 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
Eni carbon storage licence
The 48/29A complex is the main operating hub for Hewett.

Italian energy giant Eni (NYSE: E) has applied for a carbon storage licence for the depleted Hewett field in the Southern North Sea.

In support of the request, the supermajor has also announced the creation of the Bacton Thames Net Zero initiative, aimed at decarbonising vast swathes of the South East.

Should the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) green light Eni’s application, it would pave the way for emissions to be stored in Hewett.

Located about 14 miles off the Norfolk coast, the gas field has been described as an “ideal site” for permanently and safely locking away carbon.

It has a total capacity of about 330 million tonnes, according to Eni.

The carbon capture and storage (CCS) project will divert a large volume of CO2, equivalent to the emissions of over 6 million cars per year, that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere.

The Italian operator will also be able to leverage its “extensive experience and subsurface knowledge” of Hewett, having operated in the area for over 40 years.

Eni handed in decommissioning plans for Hewett
Eni plans to decommission the six platforms around Hewett.

A decommissioning plan for the gas field’s six platforms was submitted in 2020.

Bacton Thames Net Zero initiative

The Bacton Thames Net Zero initiative has been launched to underpin the carbon storage licence application.

It will work to help decarbonise a raft of sectors in the South East, including automotive, ceramics, food, materials, energy and waste disposal.

Eni will lead the initiative by transporting and storing CO2 in Hewett – the CCS project could be up and running as soon as 2027.

petrofac low carbon project © Supplied by Shell
The Bacton gas plant.

Experiences learned during the development of the Liverpool Bay CCS scheme and the wider HyNet cluster will also feed into the scheme.

HyNet, which is being spearheaded by Eni, was one of two successful clusters in the first round of the UK Government’s funding competition.

It is claimed the collaboration of industrial partners under the Bacton Thames Net Zero initiative could “contribute significantly” to the development of a hydrogen economy in the UK.

The group could also become a “game-changer” in addressing the decarbonisation needs of the South East of England, while also supporting the UK’s net zero targets.

Synergia Energy

The first carbon storage licensing round is currently hotting up, and Synergia Energy announced on Wednesday it had also submitted an application to the NSTA.

The Australian company has made two separate bids, covering depleted gas fields in the UKCS.

If successful they will provide about 100 megatons of CO2 storage capacity to complement the Synergia’s  Medway Hub CCS project.

Development of the project would be subject to the company securing the necessary funding.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts