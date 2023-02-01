NSTA sets up new carbon storage team ahead of licence announcement within ‘weeks’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS

NSTA sets up new carbon storage team ahead of licence announcement within ‘weeks’

By Andrew Dykes
01/02/2023, 11:04 am
© Supplied by NSTACarbon capture and storage.
The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) is to fill out a new, dedicated carbon storage team ahead of the results of the UK’s first CCS licensing round.

The North Sea regulator said the new team will oversee the delivery of offshore carbon transportation and storage developments, following successful exploration and appraisal.

Comprised of eight people and led by area manager Alistair Macfarlane, the NSTA said the team would help steward the industry from the point of site characterisation to permit application and beyond the sector develops.

Drawing on expertise including reservoir engineers and geoscientists, the team will work with operators on development plans, execution of work programs and, once CO2 injection begins, help to ensure projects are operating according to the conditions of their storage permit.

It comes as the agency prepares to offer licences from the UK’s first carbon storage licensing round, with formal awards expected “in the coming weeks”.

Launched in June, the process saw 13 areas up for grabs off the coasts of Aberdeen, Teesside, Liverpool and Lincolnshire. All in all, 19 companies made a total of 26 bids for the areas on offer.

NSTA principal regional geologist Jo Bagguley added: “Pending award, many of these licences should result in substantial exploration and appraisal activity over the next several years, resulting in better characterisation of subsurface storage sites that can subsequently be passed into the development cycle.”

This round is expected to be the first of many, with estimates that up to 100 separate stores could be required for the UK to meet its domestic storage requirements, including a target to lock away 20-30 million tonnes of CO2 per year by 2030.

Staffing levels in the new unit are expected to increase gradually, the NSTA confirmed, but it has no active recruitment at present.

The NSTA’s existing exploration and new ventures team will continue to handle the UK storage portfolio, execute licensing rounds, and steward industry exploration and appraisal work programmes from the point of licence award to the end of site characterisation.

Mr Macfarlane commented: “The importance of carbon capture and storage as part of the energy transition and helping the UK to meet net zero cannot be overestimated.

“I am very excited to be heading this team and building a centre of excellence to deliver the regulatory role the NSTA has as efficiently and smoothly as possible to support this growing industry which can play a crucial role in supporting the move towards net zero and providing skilled jobs.”

