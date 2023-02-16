Orsted awards FlagshipONE carbon capture contract to Carbon Clean

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS

Orsted awards FlagshipONE carbon capture contract to Carbon Clean

Hamish Penman By Hamish Penman
16/02/2023, 7:00 am
Photo of Hamish Penman
© Global CCS InstituteOrsted FlagshipONE carbon clean

Orsted has picked London-headquartered Carbon Clean to deliver critical kit for its “milestone” carbon capture and storage project.

The UK firm will develop equipment capable of capturing 70,000 tonnes of biogenic CO2 per year for the FlagshipONE facility – Europe’s largest green methanol project.

Based in Sweden, the scheme will 50,000 tonnes of eMethanol a year to the shipping industry, which accounts for around 3% of global emissions.

Reducing the sector’s carbon footprint is a tough ask, but many see eMethanol as the best scalable green shipping fuel for the next decade.

For Carbon Clean, the supply contract for FlagshipONE is its 50th commercial project.

Aniruddha Sharma, chair and chief executive of Carbon Clean, said: “The FlagshipONE project not only demonstrates the role carbon capture must play in decarbonising hard-to-abate sectors, such as shipping, but also that the technology is ready and there is absolute confidence in our ability to deliver at scale.

“We speak often about the storage of captured carbon, but this project is a perfect example of utilisation – the ‘U’ in CCUS – and we are thrilled to be working alongside Ørsted to deliver this project.”

The carbon capture plant will be modular, and designed for ease of construction and future replication, with the majority of components fabricated and sourced from Europe.

Following off-site testing, modules will be transported and assembled on site in autumn 2024, with FlagshipONE due to become operational in 2025.

Carbon Clean’s proprietary CDRMax technology, which has been used widely in projects globally for many years, will be the backbone of the scheme.

FlagshipONE will be Orsted’s first commercial-scale Power-to-X facility and is an important steppingstone towards the company’s ambition of taking a leading position in renewable hydrogen and green fuels.

The Danish renewables giant took over ownership of the project from original developer Liquid Wind, and took a final investment decision in December.

Anders Nordstrom, chief operating officer of Orsted P2X, said: “FlagshipONE is a milestone project for Ørsted and for the decarbonisation of the maritime industry – and we’re very happy to be working with Carbon Clean, as we embark on the journey to transform global shipping.”

Carbon Clean is also carrying out Front End Engineering Design (FEED) services for Aberdeenshire’s Acorn CCS project.

The company has previously received financial backing from the likes of Equinor, Chevron and Marubeni.

