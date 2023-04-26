Shell exits UK CCS project – report

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS

Shell exits UK CCS project – report

Allister Thomas By Allister Thomas
26/04/2023, 7:48 am Updated: 26/04/2023, 7:49 am
Shell has exited NEP after a review of its portfolio.

Shell (LON: SHEL) has exited a major carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in the UK after a review of its portfolio.

Reuters reports the energy giant has pulled out of the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), one of the largest projects of its kind in the UK.

Shell told the news agency that the move comes after a review of its portfolio, and Shell will instead focus on the Acorn CCS project in Aberdeenshire, for which it is a technical developer.

BP, wihch leads the project in northern England, says it is aimed at transporting and storing around 20 million tonnes of CO2 per year from Teesside and Humberside to aquifers under the southern North Sea.

National Grid has also exited the development – both groups’ stakes have been acquired by BP and Equinor, who are partners on NEP. TotalEnergies is also involved.

“We remain committed to helping the (British) government realise its ambition of four industrial CCS clusters by 2030,” Shell told Reuters.

The “Endurance” geological site, which will store the CO2, sits around 90 miles offshore from Teesside and has the capacity to store 450m tonnes of CO2 – that number rises to around 1 billion when coupled with other potential stores nearby.

NEP could account for the UK’s 2030 target half of the 20-30m tonnes stored annually.

Acorn, the project Shell intends to stay on with, has been named as a “leading contender” for Track 2 funding – part of a £1bn pot to get the first four CCS clusters in the UK moving by the mid 2020s.

However, so far, no progress has been made on when Track 2 funding will be allocated.

Track 1, which secured the first two sites of the East Coast Cluster – which NEP is part of – and HyNet in Liverpool Bay, was announced in 2021.

