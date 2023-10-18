Netherlands first carbon storage project launched

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS

Netherlands first carbon storage project launched

By Ryan Duff
18/10/2023, 2:55 pm
© Shutterstock / Andrey SharpiloThe Port of Rotterdam
The Port of Rotterdam

A final investment decision has been made on Porthos, the first major CO2 transport and storage system in the Netherlands.

Construction will begin next year on the joint venture project by EBN, Gasunie, and the Port of Rotterdam Authority.

Porthos is expected to be operational by 2026, however, infrastructure for the project requires an investment of €1.3 billion.

With the final investment decision reached, Porthos will now award contracts required to realise the project.

Hans Meeuwsen, Porthos director, said: “CO2 storage is crucial if we want to achieve the climate goals in the Netherlands.

“This investment decision is an important starting point for future developments in CO2 storage in the Netherlands.”

What is Porthos?

Porthos will provide transport and storage services to a number of companies in the port of Rotterdam, including ExxonMobil, Shell, Air Liquide, and Air Products.

Each of these firms will be investing in their own capture technology and will rely on Porthos to transport and store CO2.

The project will transport the CO2 to depleted gas fields in the North Sea that are currently operated by TAQA Energy.

These fields are around 14 miles off the coast of Rotterdam and at these sites, CO2 will be permanently stored below the seabed.

Porthos plans to store about 2.5 Mton per year for 15 years, totalling around 37 Mton.

Once the reservoir is full, the Porthos onshore transport system under construction allows for future CO2 storage projects.

The group behind Porthos say the project will reduce the amount of CO2 produced by the Rotterdam port industry by around 10%.

Recommended for you

Tags

More from Energy Voice

Latest Posts