Perenco outlines plans for new UK CCS projects Poseidon and Orion

Perenco has outlined its plans for two new UK carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects, Poseidon and Orion.

The company released a video discussing its plans for the developments.

According to its presentation, Perenco is currently looking at the appraisal phase of the project where it will assess the risks and practicalities of commercial scale carbon storage.

The video states that Perenco still needs to do core studies, including geomechanical and modelling.

Perenco is targeting a three-month injection test to inject 5,000 tonnes of CO2 into one of the fields this year.

The campaign aims to test different configurations of pressure and temperature conditions, as well as determining how CO2 pressure moving inside the reservoir.

Poseidon and Orion

Both projects are based on gas fields operated by Perenco in the southern North Sea.

Orion will use the West Sole and Amethyst fields to store carbon dioxide and will connect onshore at Dimlington.

Perenco states in its video that the project will have an initial plateau of 1.5 million tonnes per annum of CO2 before growing to around 6mtpa.

The project will ultimately have a capacity of around 126m tonnes of CO2.

The project has an expected startup date in 2031.

The Poseidon project will use the larger Leman field, connecting to the Bacton Gas Terminal on the East Anglian coast.

The project is expected to have a capacity of 935m tonnes of CO2, going from an injection rate of around 10mtpa when pumping starts around 2030 before growing to 40mtpa.

Perenco envisions industrial emitters having special facilities to concentrate and to extract their CO2 emissions for storage in Poseidon and Orion. These will then be transported through pipelines or tankers to be pumped and stored in the fields.

The company will work alongside partners Carbon Catalyst, Wintershall Dea and Sumitomo subsidiary Summit Energy Evolution Ltd (SEEL), which took a 10% stake in Orion last year.

In addition, Wintershall has experience of CO2 injections, working with Synergia as part of its development of the Camelot field for its Medway CCS project.

Perenco previously secured carbon storage licences for both projects in the UK’s first CCS licensing round.

Perenco chairman Francois Perrodo stated in the video: “CCS is a natural extension to what we’re already doing. We’re talking about injecting CO2 into depleted reservoirs.”

The group’s power and renewables manager Denis Clerc-Renaud added: “Because we will use the same tools, the same expertise, the same people, we want to be a major player in sequestrating carbon in the UK.”