Perenco outlines plans for new UK CCS projects Poseidon and Orion

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Show Links
Renewables/Energy Transition / CCS

Perenco outlines plans for new UK CCS projects Poseidon and Orion

By Michael Behr
19/04/2024, 12:35 pm
© Supplied by PerencoA platform on Perenco's Amethyst field, which will form part of the Orion CCS project
A platform on Perenco's Amethyst field, which will form part of the Orion CCS project

Perenco has outlined its plans for two new UK carbon capture and storage (CCS) projects, Poseidon and Orion.

The company released a video discussing its plans for the developments.

According to its presentation, Perenco is currently looking at the appraisal phase of the project where it will assess the risks and practicalities of commercial scale carbon storage.

The video states that Perenco still needs to do core studies, including geomechanical and modelling.

Perenco is targeting a three-month injection test to inject 5,000 tonnes of CO2 into one of the fields this year.

The campaign aims to test different configurations of pressure and temperature conditions, as well as determining how CO2 pressure moving inside the reservoir.

Poseidon and Orion

Both projects are based on gas fields operated by Perenco in the southern North Sea.

Orion will use the West Sole and Amethyst fields to store carbon dioxide and will connect onshore at Dimlington.

Perenco states in its video that the project will have an initial plateau of 1.5 million tonnes per annum of CO2 before growing to around 6mtpa.

The project will ultimately have a capacity of around 126m tonnes of CO2.

The project has an expected startup date in 2031.

The Poseidon project will use the larger Leman field, connecting to the Bacton Gas Terminal on the East Anglian coast.

The project is expected to have a capacity of 935m tonnes of CO2, going from an injection rate of around 10mtpa when pumping starts around 2030 before growing to 40mtpa.

Perenco envisions industrial emitters having special facilities to concentrate and to extract their CO2 emissions for storage in Poseidon and Orion. These will then be transported through pipelines or tankers to be pumped and stored in the fields.

The company will work alongside partners Carbon Catalyst, Wintershall Dea and Sumitomo subsidiary Summit Energy Evolution Ltd (SEEL), which took a 10% stake in Orion last year.

In addition, Wintershall has experience of CO2 injections, working with Synergia as part of its development of the Camelot field for its Medway CCS project.

Perenco previously secured carbon storage licences for both projects in the UK’s first CCS licensing round.

Perenco chairman Francois Perrodo stated in the video: “CCS is a natural extension to what we’re already doing. We’re talking about injecting CO2 into depleted reservoirs.”

The group’s power and renewables manager Denis Clerc-Renaud added: “Because we will use the same tools, the same expertise, the same people, we want to be a major player in sequestrating carbon in the UK.”

Recommended for you

Tags