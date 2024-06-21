Scottish Government ‘run out of excuses’ for £80m Acorn funding delays

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS

Scottish Government ‘run out of excuses’ for £80m Acorn funding delays

By Ryan Duff
21/06/2024, 2:48 pm Updated: 21/06/2024, 2:48 pm
Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan visiting a community garden in Tillydrone, Aberdeen on Monday 20th May.
Net Zero Secretary Mairi McAllan visiting a community garden in Tillydrone, Aberdeen on Monday 20th May.

Douglas Lumsden has argued the Scottish government has “run out of excuses” for not delivering its promised £80 million to the Acorn carbon capture and storage (CCS) site.

North-east Conservative MSP Douglas Lumsden described the two-year delay to the project being awarded government cash as more “broken promises” from the SNP.

Late last year the Holyrood government announced that it had dedicated no funds to CCS, blaming ongoing questions over the timing of Westminster support.

The Scottish Government has argued greater clarity on business models, something that falls under the UK Government’s remit, is needed to deliver the support, but opponents say Holyrood is “kicking the can down the road”.

BP Aberdeen © DCT
North-east MSP Douglas Lumsden.

Mr Lumsden questioned the continued stalling of Acorn support in Holyrood yesterday. He said: “CCUS has been mentioned and the devolved SNP government announced 80 million in their budget over two years ago for CCUS, but not a single penny has been spent.

“So, would the cabinet secretary not agree that the money that was pledged could be getting spent now to allow business to get ready to decarbonise? Or was this announcement of money another broken promise to the north-east of Scotland by the SNP?”

The Scottish government’s net zero secretary, Mairi McAllan, argued that Mr Lumsden’s question was “another example of the brass neck of the conservatives” as she answered the regional MSP’s pointed question.

She argued that it is the conservative party, which forms the UK government at the time of writing, that has the “powers to deploy” carbon capture utilisation and storage (CCUS).

Acorn pipped to the post in Track 1 funding

This is not the first time the Acorn project has been delayed due to government decisions. The Peterhead-based carbon capture site was snubbed of the Conservative UK government’s Track 1 funding round in 2021.

Then energy minister Greg Hands opted to back the East Coast and Hynet Clusters, prompting backlash from energy industry leaders such as Sir Ian Wood.

Eventually, Acorn was granted funding in the follow-up Track 2 process which unveiled its winners last year.

© Supplied by Storegga
Map of the Acorn CCS project.

This is something the Scottish net zero secretary highlighted to Mr Lumsden. She described the Torys “dragging their feet on Track 2” and not backing the project in Tack 1 as “utterly inexplicable.”

Ms McAllan vowed to support the north-east CCS project “including financially” once Track status is confirmed.

As the UK looks to a general election on 4 July, the secretary jabbed: “I’ll be waiting, probably for a new government, to take that forward.”

The Acorn project partners were asked for comment on the situation.

