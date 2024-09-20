Oil industry yet to prove carbon capture viable: Kerry

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS

Oil industry yet to prove carbon capture viable: Kerry

By Bloomberg
20/09/2024, 7:43 am
© BloombergJohn Kerry, former US special presidential envoy for climate, at the VivaTech conference in Paris, France, on Thursday, May 23, 2024.
John Kerry, former US special presidential envoy for climate, at the VivaTech conference in Paris, France, on Thursday, May 23, 2024.

John Kerry, the Biden administration’s former top climate diplomat, said the oil and gas industry must prove carbon capture can play a meaningful role lowering emissions or face a quicker-than-expected transition away from fossil fuels.

Carbon capture utilization and storage is one of the oil industry’s favored decarbonization tools because it professes to continue the use of fossil fuels while removing their emissions. But it’s expensive and largely unproven at the vast scale needed to reach net zero without phasing down oil and gas.

“If you’re in oil and gas, and you can go out there and capture the emissions, hallelujah,” Kerry said at the Gastech conference in Houston on Wednesday. “But if you can’t do that we’re going to have a bigger and faster transition than people think.”

Kerry helped broker a historic deal that committed the world to a transition away from all fossil fuels for the first time at the COP28 climate talks in Dubai last year. Major fossil-fuel-producing countries including the United Arab Emirates signed on, in part due to their optimism about carbon capture, a view shared by all the world’s major oil companies.

© Bloomberg
Equipment installed as part of the Petra Nova Carbon Capture Project stands at the NRG Energy Inc. WA Parish generating station in Thompsons, Texas.

The US built generous tax credits for CCUS into the Inflation Reduction Act in the hope that the technology will take off. Even so, its high cost and complexity means that few projects are yet to get off the ground. Climate groups have claimed that it’s merely a ruse to prolong the life of fossil fuels and have said it would be better to move straight to cleaner forms of energy.

Kerry appeared to express sympathy with this view.

“Both Stanford and MIT climate experts, professors, people whose life is wrapped up in making these decisions, right now do not believe that storage, that CCUS is going to be scalable and affordable,” he said. “So it’s up to the industry to prove that it is.”

Kerry also defended the Biden administration’s decision to pause export licenses for new liquefied natural gas export projects in order to study their environmental impact. It’s incumbent on the industry to demonstrate that LNG reduces rather than adds to emissions, he said.

“If gas and oil are not able to capture the emissions at a scalable and affordable rate, they are not going to be part of that winning side,” Kerry said.

