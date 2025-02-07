Teesside net-zero project ‘undermined’ by upstream emissions

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS

Teesside net-zero project ‘undermined’ by upstream emissions

By Leigh Jones
07/02/2025, 1:00 pm
© Supplied by EquinorNEP's CCS project in Teesside.
NEP's CCS project in Teesside.

MPs have criticised the government in a report on its investment in carbon capture projects, saying there is a “high degree of uncertainty” whether the “risky” investment of £21.7bn in the “unproven technologies” would provide value for money for taxpayers.

The cross-party Public Accounts Committee also said the rationale behind the government investing in a carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Teesside could be “undermined” by upstream emissions of methane in the supply chain for liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Agreements were signed in December between the government and Net Zero Teesside – a joint venture between BP and Equinor to build a gas-fired power station on the site of the former Redcar steelworks, on land which is part of the Teesworks estate.

It is hoped the project will support 2,000 construction jobs and will be operational by 2028.

However, the committee’s report on carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) says “some recent scientific evidence suggests that producing LNG (which will be used to run several CCUS projects such as Net Zero Teesside) leaks more methane, a potent greenhouse gas, into the atmosphere than previously thought.

“As CCUS will not reduce these ‘upstream’ emissions, this could undermine the rationale for pursuing certain projects.”

Emissions of methane from burning LNG at Net Zero Teesside are planned to be captured at source and stored beneath the North Sea by the Northern Endurance Partnership, a joint venture between BP, Equinor and Total.

Despite this, the committee points to research that shows higher levels of methane leakage during the liquification process of LNG than were previously recognised.

Hartlepool MP Jonathan Brash told Energy Voice: “The time for timidity, for delay, for being followers on a world stage is over under this Labour government.”

He said: “As a country we should reflect on our history and heritage when it comes to innovation and industry. We led the world and we did it by being the first to invest in cutting-edge technology, showing the courage to take a risk and in so doing deliver for the country.

“The next industrial revolution is here and Britain can lead it by investing in new industries and technologies in our post-industrial heartlands like Teesside, which will bring jobs and growth for generations to come. Our region can be the beating heart of the British economy once more.”

Equinor announced this week it was halving investment in renewable energy while increasing oil and gas production, while the committee’s report raises concerns about the government telling it that it no longer considers its target of capturing 20-30 mtpa of CO2 by 2030 as achievable. The government will announce a new target for CCUS in its Carbon Budget Delivery Plan, which is due in the spring.

Committee recommendations

The committee’s report makes six recommendations for the Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ), including setting a new target for how much carbon it aims to capture, “as a matter of urgency.”

In another recommendation, it says the Treasury “should assess whether the full CCUS programme will be affordable for taxpayers and consumers,” while another says DESNZ should introduce mechanisms on future CCUS projects “to make sure taxpayers and consumers benefit financially from the success of the projects they have supported financially.”

In a statement to Energy Voice, a DESNZ spokesperson said: “Carbon capture, usage and storage is vital to boost our energy independence, and the Climate Change Committee describes it as a ‘necessity not an option’ for reaching our climate goals.

“There is no route to protecting jobs in our industrial heartlands and securing the future of heavy industry in the UK without it.

“This funding will see our industries remain competitive in the global economy, kickstart growth and lead the world in a ground-breaking clean energy technology.”

Committee chair Sir Geoffrey Clifton-Brown MP said: “Most concerningly, last year’s downgrading of ambitions for CCUS has left a glaring shortfall in the path to net zero.

“While our committee was left unconvinced that CCUS is the silver bullet government is apparently betting on, we hope the recommendations in our report will help support the programme to become the success government and the public need it to be.”

He added: “Government is gambling on carbon capture technology becoming foundational to achieving net zero. In this context, it is welcome to see government learning lessons from past failures to grow these programmes by working with clusters of projects that can support each other.

“This £21.7bn policy is going to have a very significant effect on consumers and industry’s electricity bills. Whether this is acceptable remains to be seen.”

Recommended for you

Tags