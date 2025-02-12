Perenco starts Poseidon carbon injection test

Perenco has started injecting carbon dioxide into a depleted Leman natural gas reservoir as part of its Poseidon carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

The group hailed the test as a UK-first, saying that it will help deliver critical research and development data, essential for the successful utilisation of highly depleted reservoirs for the permanent geological storage of CO2.

Perenco, along with Carbon Catalyst and Harbour Energy will conduct the CO2 injection test from the ERDA rig, newly equipped with the injection test facilities.

Petrodec’s ERDA is the first rig in the UK to have achieved an approved safety case for CO2 injection support.

The start of the test follows months of preparatory work, which included the successful conclusion of the workover of the well, a former gas producer, and entailed a new completion specifically designed for the CO2 injection test.

Perenco UK general manager Jo White commented: “As the first test of its kind in the UK, today’s news is a key moment, not only for Perenco and the wider Project Poseidon Joint Venture, but also for the UK’s decarbonisation ambitions.

“If successful, the project could be a significant store for CO2 in the future, playing a key role in decarbonising industrial emitters and helping the UK achieve its net zero objectives.

“I would like to extend our thanks for the support to date from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) and congratulate our industry partners, including Petrodec, and the Perenco team in getting the project to this important stage.”

Poseidon is one of Perenco’s two CCS project in the Southern North Sea, along with its Orion development.

The Poseidon project will use the Leman field to store CO2, which will be delivered from the Bacton Gas Terminal on the East Anglian coast.

The project is expected to have a capacity of 935m tonnes of CO2, going from an injection rate of around 10mtpa when pumping starts around 2030 before growing to 40mtpa.

Perenco CCS manager Louis Hannecart added: “We are very pleased with the progress of the project to date. This is a groundbreaking test and the results, which are expected in the coming weeks, will enable us to further develop our approach to delivering the Poseidon CCS project.

“The energy industry is uniquely placed to use its geological and engineering expertise for this important initiative as we move down the path to Net Zero.”