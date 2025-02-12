Perenco starts Poseidon carbon injection test

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS

Perenco starts Poseidon carbon injection test

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
12/02/2025, 7:46 am
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by PerencoPost Thumbnail

Perenco has started injecting carbon dioxide into a depleted Leman natural gas reservoir as part of its Poseidon carbon capture and storage (CCS) project.

The group hailed the test as a UK-first, saying that it will help deliver critical research and development data, essential for the successful utilisation of highly depleted reservoirs for the permanent geological storage of CO2.

Perenco, along with Carbon Catalyst and Harbour Energy will conduct the CO2 injection test from the ERDA rig, newly equipped with the injection test facilities.

Petrodec’s ERDA is the first rig in the UK to have achieved an approved safety case for CO2 injection support.

The start of the test follows months of preparatory work, which included the successful conclusion of the workover of the well, a former gas producer, and entailed a new completion specifically designed for the CO2 injection test.

Perenco UK general manager Jo White commented: “As the first test of its kind in the UK, today’s news is a key moment, not only for Perenco and the wider Project Poseidon Joint Venture, but also for the UK’s decarbonisation ambitions.

“If successful, the project could be a significant store for CO2 in the future, playing a key role in decarbonising industrial emitters and helping the UK achieve its net zero objectives.

“I would like to extend our thanks for the support to date from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) and congratulate our industry partners, including Petrodec, and the Perenco team in getting the project to this important stage.”

Poseidon is one of Perenco’s two CCS project in the Southern North Sea, along with its Orion development.

The Poseidon project will use the Leman field to store CO2, which will be delivered from the Bacton Gas Terminal on the East Anglian coast.

The project is expected to have a capacity of 935m tonnes of CO2, going from an injection rate of around 10mtpa when pumping starts around 2030 before growing to 40mtpa.

Perenco CCS manager Louis Hannecart added: “We are very pleased with the progress of the project to date. This is a groundbreaking test and the results, which are expected in the coming weeks, will enable us to further develop our approach to delivering the Poseidon CCS project.

“The energy industry is uniquely placed to use its geological and engineering expertise for this important initiative as we move down the path to Net Zero.”

 

