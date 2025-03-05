“Inconsistency” in approval of BP and Equinor’s Net Zero Teesside, court hears

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS

“Inconsistency” in approval of BP and Equinor’s Net Zero Teesside, court hears

By Jessica Mills Davies
05/03/2025, 7:16 am
© Supplied by BPRender of Net Zero Teeside project
Render of Net Zero Teeside project. Supplied by BP

An appeal court heard that a High Court ruling over emissions from the Net Zero Teesside (NZT) power gas project was “wrong” to conclude Energy Secretary Ed Miliband was unaware of the planning inspector’s guidance.

Campaigner Dr Andrew Boswell’s legal claim against BP and Equinor’s plans to develop a gas-fired power station with carbon capture in Teesside was heard in the Court of Appeal in London Tuesday.

Represented by law firm Leigh Day, he argued that calculation errors made by the developers will mean that the power station will emit more greenhouse gas emissions than initially declared.

© Supplied by Shutterstock
Secretary of State for Energy Security and Net Zero Ed Milliband

While the revised emissions calculation was accepted by Miliband, the project was nevertheless granted approval in February 2024, on the basis that it would “help deliver the government’s net zero commitment” by 2050.

According to Boswell’s legal case, those higher than anticipated emissions are at odds with the UK’s net zero commitments.

At stake is whether BP and Equinor’s flagship NZT power station will contribute towards the government’s net zero targets.

The project was awarded funding under track one of the UK government’s £21.7 billion carbon capture and storage scheme alongside a major carbon capture and storage facility known as the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP).

Boswell’s claim was initially dismissed by a judge in the High Court last year, but he was granted permission to appeal in September 2024.

Judge Nathalie Lieven had rejected the claim in August on the basis that Miliband did not need to rely on the Institute of Environmental Management and Assessment (IEMA) guidance that a panel of planning inspectors used to evaluate emissions.

An appeal was nevertheless granted in September on the basis that the judge had erred in determining that the secretary did not rely on IEMA guidance.

“The judge was wrong to conclude that the secretary of state did not base his assessment of significance on the IEMA,” the appeal court heard today. “We say that wasn’t a conclusion that she could properly reach on the material before her.”

That guidance was used by planning inspectors to conclude that emissions from the development would have a “significant adverse” impact, according to Boswell’s lawyers.

In court, Boswell’s legal representative highlighted “tension” between what IEMA says and achieving net zero.

The appellant’s legal representative added in court: “There is therefore an inconsistency between the conclusion that greenhouse gas emissions are a significant adverse impact and the statements in the decision letter that the development would help deliver the government’s net zero commitment.”

The case comes after BP revealed plans to slash its investment in low-carbon projects by $5 billion at its latest capital markets day, but told shareholders that NZT and NEP plans were “economically viable”.

However, the oil company is expected to axe a planned green hydrogen production facility at the Teesworks site, Hygreen, as it shifts its focus away from investment in renewable energy projects.

Diagram showing Northern Endurance Partnership and Net Zero Teesside project © Supplied by Net Zero Teesside
Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) was formed in 2020 as the CO2 transportation and storage company which will deliver the onshore and offshore infrastructure needed to capture carbon from a range of emitters across Teesside and the Humber and transport to offshore storage in the Endurance store..

The combined NZT and NEP projects would involve the construction of a gas-fired electricity generating power station, with a post combustion carbon capture plant and a pipeline for transporting carbon dioxide to be stored under the North Sea.

Boswell said: “BP and Equinor initially failed to declare any upstream emissions for this carbon capture plant, although there is no technology to capture these emissions and they form the largest part of the plant’s carbon footprint.

“Methane accelerates climate breakdown more rapidly than carbon dioxide, and it was left to me as a member of the public to correct the estimates of the climate impacts.

“The heart of the case is that the previous energy minister agreed with my analysis, but then perversely deemed that these severe climate impacts were consistent with UK net zero policy.”

Leigh Day solicitor Rowan Smith said: “Dr Boswell’s calculations have shown that the NZT development would release more greenhouse emissions than initially thought. Despite this, consent for the power station has still been granted.

“Our client believes the logic and reasoning for this decision was flawed, and argues that the Secretary of State has interpreted and applied environmental assessment guidelines inconsistently when giving permission for the development.”

The Court of Appeal will hear arguments for the appeal case again on 5 March. Lord Justice Stuart-Smith and Lord Justice Holgate are presiding over the case.

“We [Net Zero Teesside Power and Northern Endurance Partnership] don’t comment on live proceedings,” a spokesperson for the developer said in an email

BP declined comment. Equinor was approached for comment and Boswell was approached for further comment.

