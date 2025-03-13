Synergia says future government CCS Track funding is ‘in doubt’

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS

Synergia says future government CCS Track funding is ‘in doubt’

Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
13/03/2025, 7:40 am
Photo of Ryan Duff
Facilities at the UK's Isle of Grain LNG terminal, which will be used by Medway Hub Camelot CCS
Facilities at the UK's Isle of Grain LNG terminal

The firm behind the Medway Hub Camelot CCS project has said that due to the unlikelihood of a future Track funding round for carbon storage projects, it is focussing on its “merchant scheme”.

In its interim financial report, Synergia said that the future of the Track funding process for carbon capture storage (CCS) projects is “in doubt and the government is currently developing an attractive framework for commercial schemes”.

As a result, it is developing its “merchant scheme” strategy for the CCS project, based on the Isle of Grain near Rochester in Kent

This involves Synergia providing transport and storage services to high carbon dioxide emitting companies and industries, without needing government funds.

The project aims to work with “coastal Combined-Cycle Gas Turbine power stations” to deliver CO2 emissions to the Bunter saline aquifer via a a floating injection, storage and offloading vessel (FISO).

The firm told shareholders that the approach “is proving to be a sound strategy” for the project, which was forced to hunt for a joint venture partner late last year.

In November, Harbour Energy stepped away from the project after picking up Wintershall Dea’s stake following a company takeover.

However, the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) said that Harbour could not step away from the project until a new partner was found.

Harbour made the decision as part of a “rationalisation of its CCS portfolio,” Synergia said at the time.

The UK’s largest producer of oil and gas remains involved in the Acorn and Viking CCS projects in Scotland and the Humber, respectively.

Recently, business leaders have been piling on the pressure to deliver promised cash to the two Track 2 projects, Acorn and Viking.

A variety of groups, including the CBI, Prosper, the Institute of Directors, Scottish Financial Enterprise and Scottish Chambers of Commerce, wrote a joint letter to chancellor of the exchequer Rachel Reeves on Monday.

ETZ Ltd chairman Ian Wood warned that further delays to Acorn CCS could have serious economic consequences for Scotland.

Camelot delays

As a result of Harbour’s decision to step away from the project located around 18 miles off Norfolk, progress on Camelot CCS has been “temporarily scaled back,” Synergia explained.

It said that this will happen while it looks for a new partner in the field that could hold up to 95 million tonnes (Mt) of CO2 with yearly injection rates of 6.5 Mt per year.

Despite this, the technical work programme for the project, prescribed by the NSTA, “has been progressing well,” the firm claimed.

Synergia expects first CO2 injection at the UK CCS site in 2029 or 2030, following final investment decision (FID).

The firm outlined: “Synergia is confident that the Camelot field will be suitable for CO2 storage and a recent economic study undertaken by Axis Well Technology has confirmed that the project will be economically competitive.”

