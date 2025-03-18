Government awards £500,000 to train workforce for Teesside energy projects

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS

Government awards £500,000 to train workforce for Teesside energy projects

By Leigh Jones
18/03/2025, 7:05 am
© Supplied by PXThe Tees Renewable Energy Plant.
The Tees Renewable Energy Plant.

Nearly half a million pounds of funding has been allocated to increase workforce training on Teesside, as the region presses ahead with new energy projects.

ECITB, the arms-length government body which oversees standards and qualifications for engineering construction workers in the UK, has announced an investment of £478,000 to help build an immersive pipefitting, welding, mechanical and project-based training rig in Teesside.

It’s hoped the investment will help Redcar & Cleveland College and NETA Training – part of the Education Training Collective – to train more than 400 potential new recruits to the engineering construction industry over the next five years.

They were awarded the money after submitting a bid to ECITB’s Regional Skills Hub funding, which is focused on increasing training in areas of significant infrastructure investment.

Grants of between £50,000 and £500,000 are available to projects which meet set criteria.

The training rig will be a flagship asset of NETA Training’s new £14.7m Thornaby base, which is due to be completed in January 2026.

The rig, which will have welding, fabrication and mechanical apparatus, will help develop skills for construction or shutdown projects through the provision of immersed environment training.

In December the government approved £22bn of investment in carbon capture projects in the UK, including at Teesside. That funding unlocked construction on Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT), a gas-fired power station at the former Redcar steelworks site, as well as the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) carbon capture scheme to be built with it.

NZT is a joint venture between BP and Equinor, while NEP shares joint venture partners with the addition of TotalEnergies.

It’s the latest attempt to upskill the region’s workers in the face of shortages in the required fields.

Last month, the Tees Valley Net Zero Industry Scholarship was launched, funded by NZT and NEP, which hopes to fund apprenticeships in welding, instrumentation, pipefitting, electrical engineering, and civil operations.

Investment

Alongside the ECITB investment, the UK government’s Levelling Up Fund has delivered a new welding block at Redcar and Cleveland College, with equipment and resources funded by the Local Skills Improvement Fund.

ECITB chief executive Andrew Hockey said: “Our Labour Forecasting Tool predicts that the ECI could need thousands of additional workers over the coming years for major projects, such as the ones on Teesside.

“Our 2024 Workforce Census revealed that 77% of industry employers in the North East are experiencing challenges in hiring workers. Pipefitters and welders are among the roles proving most difficult to recruit, with employers citing issues around the size of the talent pool available and a lack of qualifications.

“These new facilities will provide much-needed industry training in areas where significant industry investment is being made and where there’s a forecast shortage of skills to meet demand.

“The ECITB is delighted to be working with industry partners as part of the Net Zero Teesside cluster project, to grow the number of skilled engineers and craftspeople we need now and in the future.

“The new facilities will also support disadvantaged groups to find a route into sustainable employment within the engineering construction industry.”

Jason Faulkner, deputy CEO of the Education Training Collective, said: “The need for enhanced investment in Tees Valley is greater than ever due to significant infrastructure projects resulting in a growing skills demand.

“ECITB funding alongside significant matched funding will help facilitate a growth in skilled workers and support new entrants, both 16-18 and adults.

“The Tees Valley Skills Hub will be the conduit for training providers and industry to ensure skills needs are being met.

“The partnership with industry will ensure a greater number of individuals access training and are upskilled to meet the needs of the industrial cluster.”

