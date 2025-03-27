Shell joins $700m investment in Norway’s Northern Lights CCS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS

Shell joins $700m investment in Norway’s Northern Lights CCS

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
27/03/2025, 5:09 pm Updated: 27/03/2025, 6:42 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by EquinorThe Northern Lights CCS project in Norway.
Northern Lights CCS project in Norway.

The developers of Norway’s Northern Lights carbon transport and storage project have taken a final investment decision (FID) on phase two of the development.

Shell, alongside its joint venture partners Equinor and TotalEnergies, aim to more than triple Northern Lights’ annual CO2 injection capacity to at least 5 million tonnes per year.

This is comparable to more than 10% of the annual CO2 equivalent emissions in Norway.

Based in Øygarden, Norway, Northern Lights will transport CO2 from industrial plants across Europe for storage 8,500 feet (2,600m) beneath the seabed in the Norwegian North Sea. It is part of the state-funded “Longship project”.

With construction concluded late last year, the first customer injection of CO2 is expected this year from Heidelberg Materials’ cement factory in Brevik.

Stockholm Exergi have booked a large volume of the added available capacity in phase two.

The second phase represents an investment of $700m (£540m) from the project’s developers. This also includes the award of €131m (£109m) from the Connecting Europe Facility (CEF) funding scheme.

Norske Shell managing director Marianne Olsnes said: “The expanded storage capacity of the Northern Lights site provides an attractive offering for European industrial emitters who might otherwise struggle to decarbonise.

“Norway possesses a vast amount of CO2 storage capacity and has a highly skilled industry workforce with capability and capacity to build and operate CO2 transport and storage at scale.”

In addition to Northern Lights, Shell is a partner in Scotland’s Acorn carbon capture and storage (CCS) project, alongside Storegga, Harbour Energy and North Sea Midstream Partners (NSMP).

The developers have warned that the project is at risk due to delays in government support, following Rachel Reeves neglect of the energy industry in her recent Spring Statement.

The Acorn project’s backers have called for the government to give firm support to the so-called Track 2 projects, of which Acorn is one, to provide certainty over the development’s future.

Reeves said that energy projects will have to wait until June, when a spending review is expected.

Centred on the St Fergus gas terminal, Acorn envisions storing 20m tonnes per year of CO2 under the North Sea.

Shell Downstream renewables and energy solutions director Huibert Vigeveno added: “Carbon capture and storage has a role to play in helping society progress towards net-zero emissions.

“Proceeding with phase two of Northern Lights is another key milestone when it comes to CCS and helping our customers in hard-to-abate sectors to decarbonise.

“For Shell, Northern Lights is an important part of our integrated offer to our customers and builds on our decades of experience developing CCS projects around the globe.”

