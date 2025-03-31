EnergyPathways pushes to win stakeholder support for MESH

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS

EnergyPathways pushes to win stakeholder support for MESH

By Anna Kachkova
31/03/2025, 7:42 am Updated: 31/03/2025, 9:27 am
© Supplied by EnergyPathwaysA representation of the MESH project.
A representation of the MESH project.

EnergyPathways has published an update as it pushes to engage with stakeholders on its proposed Marram Energy Storage Hub (MESH) project in the UK Irish Sea off the coast of Northwest England.

The update outlines the socioeconomic and environmental benefits associated with MESH, with the company winning to win over groups like the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) and local MPs.

EnergyPathways published the briefing document, outlining the conclusions from its hydrogen and clean energy pre-front end engineering design (pre-FEED) activities.

The document also seeks to highlight the role that hydrogen and compressed air storage technologies can play in reducing carbon dioxide (CO2) emissions, in helping to drive the UK energy transition and in enhancing energy security.

The MESH project is designed to combine a number of technologies, initially storing natural gas and power generated from offshore wind in the Irish Sea, before being expanded to include hydrogen storage as the UK’s hydrogen economy develops.

EnergyPathways moved to expedite the project towards the end of last year, citing changes to the regulatory and fiscal environment in the UK under the Labour government, which came into power in July.

The company has touted MESH as a project that could help the UK meet both its energy security and decarbonisation goals.

Since then, EnergyPathways has hit various milestones with the development of MESH, including entering into a £5.1m loan facility and selecting Wood as the lead engineering partner.

The company also secured licence operatorship approval for Block 110/4a, which includes the MESH site, in January.

However this has since lapsed and no longer exists, the NSTA said.

On schedule and on track

In its latest update, EnergyPathways said pre-FEED activities were on schedule and on track for a final investment decision (FID), subject to the necessary outstanding licences being granted.

“We have received indications from the government that a decision on awarding the gas and hydrogen storage licence is expected in early 2025,” an EnergyPathways spokesperson told Energy Voice.

This comes after the company said in other recent updates that FID is targeted for the end of 2025, with operations then starting in late 2027.

However, the new briefing document said the first phase of MESH – the Marram A gas storage facility – could start up from 2028.

From there, after an initial period of low-emission gas production, MESH will be expanded to include a long-duration energy storage (LDES) system – potentially the largest of its kind in Europe.

The project is ultimately planned to have an integrated energy storage capacity of 20TWh, including 400MW of hydrogen and compressed air LDES capacity. The site will also have a power capacity of 700MW of low-carbon, flexible power, using stored energy sourced from its operations.

Air storage

The update said EnergyPathways’ hybrid compressed air storage (H-CAES) system, for which it has developed its own intellectual property, was a “key part of a new, cutting-edge component” of the MESH project.

The company added that it would provide further details on this aspect of MESH as the project progresses. In the meantime, the spokesperson said the H-CAES system uses both diabatic and adiabatic technologies to optimise energy storage while minimising fuel usage.

EnergyPathways did not disclose the investment levels required for MESH to be developed, but the spokesperson said the company had received offers and expressions of interest for project financing.

In the briefing document, the company said it had “made a significant investment to develop the MESH concept to this point”, including completing geoscience modelling and preliminary FEED work.

The current stakeholder engagement work represents further efforts to build support for the project and help it keep advancing.

“The brochure details the substantial technical work and investment by [EnergyPathways] that has brought MESH to this stage, ensuring key stakeholders are confident in its technical and commercial feasibility,” the spokesperson said.

