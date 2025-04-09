Perenco completes first UK CO2 injection

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS

Perenco completes first UK CO2 injection

Ryan Duff By Ryan Duff
09/04/2025, 8:09 am
Photo of Ryan Duff
© Supplied by PerencoPerenco completes the UK's first CO2 injection at the Poseidon carbon capture storage project.
Perenco has completed the UK’s first carbon dioxide injection at its Poseidon carbon capture storage (CCS) project.

The firm kicked off the project’s CO2 injection test in February and has now reported its successful conclusion.

Perenco, along with Carbon Catalyst and Harbour Energy conducted the CO2 injection test from the ERDA rig, newly equipped with the injection test facilities.

Petrodec’s ERDA, the first rig in the UK to have achieved an approved safety case for CO2 injection support, has now sailed away from the Leman 27H platform.

There were a total of 15 injection cycles performed into the depleted Leman gas field, which mobilised 11 CO2 offshore batch refills.

The firm said that the test was completed without injection issues and that it collected valuable data throughout.

Perenco argued that the test proved that carbon “can be a reality for depleted fields of the Southern North Sea” and that it is possible to widely reuse North Sea production infrastructure to “unlock cost-effective projects”.

Armel Simondin, chief executive of Perenco, commented: “This test has met our expectations, both in terms of technical execution and the quality of data gathered.

“These insights are instrumental as we move to the next phase of developing the Poseidon Project.

“The successful test highlights the role our industry can play in the UK’s decarbonisation efforts.

The Perenco CCS team and our joint venture partners are now fully focused on interpreting the results and converting new insights into an evidence-based development plan for Project Poseidon.”

The Poseidon project will use the Leman field to store CO2, which will be delivered from the Bacton Gas Terminal on the East Anglian coast.

The project is expected to have a capacity of 935m tonnes of CO2, going from an injection rate of around 10 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) when pumping starts around 2030 before growing to 40mtpa.

Tags