Altrad scores three year deal on giant Teesside gas power and CCS project

French energy services firm Altrad has won a three year contract with Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power) and Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) in the North-East of England.

The firm’s Stork division, which Altrad acquired last year, will lead the contract which will encompass the provision of quality services during the execution phase of the projects.

The Stork deal made Altrad one of the North Sea’s biggest employers,with 1,800 workers move into the Altrad Group, 85% of which are based in north-east Scotland.

The move came hot on the heels of Altrad acquiring Sparrows, another north-east firm, announced in 2022, which saw 2,000 people move into the group.

The contract, which has recently commenced, also comes with two, one-year extension options.

Once operational, NZT Power, a joint venture between BP and Equinor, could produce up to 742 megawatts of gas-fired power – equivalent to the average annual electricity requirements of more than 1 million UK homes.

NEP, an incorporated joint venture between bp, Equinor, and TotalEnergies, is developing the onshore and offshore infrastructure needed to transport CO2 from carbon capture projects across Teesside and the Humber – collectively known as the East Coast Cluster – to secure storage under the North Sea.

Both projects were backed as one of two regions in line for a £21.7 billion government support package.

Steve Hunt, regional director for Stork said; “We are pleased to have been selected to support this project which will produce flexible, dispatchable low-carbon power – equivalent to the average annual electricity requirements of more than 1 million UK homes.”

Stork said the deal will enable it to “continue its successful diversification agenda in the onshore UK industrial sector”.

Altrad’s CEO for the UK, Ireland, Nordics & Poland – Paudie Somers added; “We look forward to using our specialist skills and capabilities to support NZT Power and NEP during the execution phase of these landmark, low-carbon projects.”