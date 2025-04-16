Altrad scores three year deal on giant Teesside gas power and CCS project

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS

Altrad scores three year deal on giant Teesside gas power and CCS project

Erikka Askeland By Erikka Askeland
16/04/2025, 7:37 am
Photo of Erikka Askeland
© Supplied by EquinorNEP's CCS project in Teesside.
The Northern Endurance Partnership CCS project is being developed in Teesside.

French energy services firm Altrad has won a three year contract with Net Zero Teesside Power (NZT Power) and Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) in the North-East of England.

The firm’s Stork division, which Altrad acquired last year, will lead the contract which will encompass the provision of quality services during the execution phase of the projects.

The Stork deal made Altrad one of the North Sea’s biggest employers,with 1,800 workers move into the Altrad Group, 85% of which are based in north-east Scotland.

The move came hot on the heels of Altrad acquiring Sparrows, another north-east firm, announced in 2022, which saw 2,000 people move into the group.

The contract, which has recently commenced, also comes with two, one-year extension options.

Once operational, NZT Power, a joint venture between BP and Equinor, could produce up to 742 megawatts of gas-fired power – equivalent to the average annual electricity requirements of more than 1 million UK homes.

NEP, an incorporated joint venture between bp, Equinor, and TotalEnergies, is developing the onshore and offshore infrastructure needed to transport CO2 from carbon capture projects across Teesside and the Humber – collectively known as the East Coast Cluster – to secure storage under the North Sea.

Both projects were backed as one of two regions in line for a £21.7 billion government support package.

Steve Hunt, regional director for Stork said; “We are pleased to have been selected to support this project which will produce flexible, dispatchable low-carbon power – equivalent to the average annual electricity requirements of more than 1 million UK homes.”

Stork said the deal will enable it to “continue its successful diversification agenda in the onshore UK industrial sector”.

Altrad’s CEO for the UK, Ireland, Nordics & Poland – Paudie Somers added; “We look forward to using our specialist skills and capabilities to support NZT Power and NEP during the execution phase of these landmark, low-carbon projects.”

 

