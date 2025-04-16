Humber carbon emitter wants government signal on Viking CCS

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS

Humber carbon emitter wants government signal on Viking CCS

Michael Behr By Michael Behr
16/04/2025, 5:38 pm
Photo of Michael Behr
© Supplied by VPIVPI Immingham, the power provider behind two oil refineries on the Humber Bank.
VPI Immingham, the power provider behind two oil refineries on the Humber Bank.

Power company VPI has called for clarity to progress the Viking carbon capture and storage (CCS) project and help drive the future of heavy industries in the Humber.

VPI requested a signal from the UK government in its upcoming comprehensive spending review that it will be selected as an anchor emitter for the CCS project.

The group owns the nearly 1.3GW Immingham thermal power plant, which provides power to the Humber’s two large oil refineries.

VPI is planning to deploy a £1.5 billion carbon capture proposal, which will utilise Harbour Energy’s Viking CCS pipeline to transport carbon that will be buried in a depleted gas field in the North Sea.

VPI chief executive Jorge Pikunic said: “Carbon capture and storage provides a once-in-a-generation opportunity to turn the Humber into a powerhouse of the future. If missed, it may not come again.

“For the last five years, public officials have worked tirelessly with industry to set in motion the development of Viking CCS, a unique carbon capture and storage network, here in the Humber.

“Proceeding with the next stage of Viking CCS now will demonstrate how a strategic, mission-driven government can successfully transition an industrial hub into a future powerhouse, in a prudent, value-for money driven, just and meaningful way.”

Viking CCS

The Viking CCS pipeline will transport CO₂ captured from the industrial cluster at Immingham out to the Viking reservoirs via the Theddlethorpe gas terminal and an existing 75-mile (120km) pipeline as part of the Lincolnshire offshore gas gathering system (LOGGS).

The project forms part of the UK’s track 2 CCS projects along with Scotland’s Acorn CCS project.

While the UK government has backed the track 1 projects with around £22 billion of government funding, the track 2 proposal have not received similar pledges of support. Business leaders have warned that this lack of certainty could cause delays.

Harbour had initially envisaged making a final investment decision on the Viking scheme last year. VPI’s call comes after the project received development consent last week.

Investment

The Viking CCS pipeline’s backers have previously estimated the project could unlock £7bn of investment across the Humber region by 2035.

VPI said that project has the potential to create 1,500 jobs during the peak of the construction phase, with additional permanent roles during operations. It envisions that the wider Viking CCS build-out will create a further 20,000 jobs.

The cluster also includes the UK’s largest port, allowing the Treasury to unlock around £30bn in taxable revenues by 2050, through imports of foreign carbon.

VPI is part of the Humber Zero project, a member of the greater Viking CCS scheme. It aims to reduce the carbon emissions of critical industry in the Immingham industrial area using carbon capture.

Along with Phillips 66, VPI Immingham wants to remove up to 3.8m tonnes of CO₂ from the Immingham industrial area, which includes the VPI Immingham combined heat and power plant and Phillips 66’s Humber Refinery, every year by around 2027.