The SNP’s Westminster leader says Scotland is being treated as an “afterthought” due to ministers’ failure to back a carbon capture and storage project in the north east.

Stephen Flynn hit out after prime minister Keir Starmer spoke at an energy summit in London this week, discussing a carbon capture network which would span north Wales and the North West of England.

Flynn said it is “disappointing” there was no update on the Acorn project at St Fergus in Aberdeenshire, which would transport industrial carbon emissions for storage under the North Sea.

The Acorn project has been placed on a “track two” reserved list for future funding from the UK government.

Last week business leaders in the north east urged ministers to treat Acorn as an “immediate priority”.

In a letter to Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Flynn said: “The simple reality is that if you want to deliver net zero, grow the economy and help safeguard energy security, then there is no project better placed than Acorn, but it appears that once again Scotland is an afterthought to Westminster.

“Business leaders are absolutely clear on this and it’s high time the UK Labour government listened to the evidence and delivered with the industry in dire need of certainty from a UK Labour government which has offered nothing outside of confusion and prevarication.

“Your announcement on Thursday was the latest instalment in a litany of Labour government betrayals of Scottish industry where investment and key assets move higher up the Labour Party’s list depending on which side of the border they are found.”

A spokeswoman for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: “We are delivering first-of-a-kind carbon capture projects in the UK, supporting thousands of jobs across the country, reigniting industrial heartlands and tackling the climate crisis.

“The energy secretary has made clear in Parliament that we recognise the value of the Acorn project to Scotland and our wider clean power plan.

“Carbon capture requires significant resources, and it is right that it is considered within the spending review.

“Alongside headquartering Great British Energy in Aberdeen, we are working with industry on a plan for the next generation of good jobs in Scotland in hydrogen, offshore wind and ports, as part of the government’s clean energy superpower mission.”