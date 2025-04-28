Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.

Scotland an afterthought again, claims Flynn over lack of carbon capture support

April 28th 2025, 7:00am
2 min read
energy security day© Supplied by Shell
The St Fergus plant, a major landing site for North Sea gas, is the staging site for the Acorn CCUS project.

PA

The SNP’s Westminster leader says Scotland is being treated as an “afterthought” due to ministers’ failure to back a carbon capture and storage project in the north east.

Stephen Flynn hit out after prime minister Keir Starmer spoke at an energy summit in London this week, discussing a carbon capture network which would span north Wales and the North West of England.

Flynn said it is “disappointing” there was no update on the Acorn project at St Fergus in Aberdeenshire, which would transport industrial carbon emissions for storage under the North Sea.

The Acorn project has been placed on a “track two” reserved list for future funding from the UK government.

Last week business leaders in the north east urged ministers to treat Acorn as an “immediate priority”.

In a letter to Chancellor Rachel Reeves, Flynn said: “The simple reality is that if you want to deliver net zero, grow the economy and help safeguard energy security, then there is no project better placed than Acorn, but it appears that once again Scotland is an afterthought to Westminster.

“Business leaders are absolutely clear on this and it’s high time the UK Labour government listened to the evidence and delivered with the industry in dire need of certainty from a UK Labour government which has offered nothing outside of confusion and prevarication.

“Your announcement on Thursday was the latest instalment in a litany of Labour government betrayals of Scottish industry where investment and key assets move higher up the Labour Party’s list depending on which side of the border they are found.”

A spokeswoman for the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero said: “We are delivering first-of-a-kind carbon capture projects in the UK, supporting thousands of jobs across the country, reigniting industrial heartlands and tackling the climate crisis.

“The energy secretary has made clear in Parliament that we recognise the value of the Acorn project to Scotland and our wider clean power plan.

“Carbon capture requires significant resources, and it is right that it is considered within the spending review.

“Alongside headquartering Great British Energy in Aberdeen, we are working with industry on a plan for the next generation of good jobs in Scotland in hydrogen, offshore wind and ports, as part of the government’s clean energy superpower mission.”

Tags