Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS

Innovation Zero: In conversation with Ian Hunter, MD of Net Zero Teesside Power

Talking up Teesside with an industry world first.

April 30th 2025, 4:09 pm Updated: April 30th 2025, 4:09 pm
2 min read

Teesside can set an example for the rest of the world with its innovative carbon capture plans – while also creating thousands of jobs – the Managing Director of Net Zero Teesside Power (NZTP) has said.

Talking to Energy Voice at the Innovation Zero conference, Ian Hunter heralded plans to build the planet’s first major gas-fired power station with carbon capture.

Some 742MW of “low carbon flexible power” will be provided, he explained.

NZTP is working closely with East Coast Cluster and the Northern Endurance Partnership on the project, which will involve transporting CO2 and storing it “permanently and safely” deep off the North Sea.

Mr Hunter said the proposals had been drawn up amid “global agreement” around the need for a “massive amount” of CCS in the future.

“This is exciting as it would be the first gas-fired power station in the world with this technology,” he continued.

“It is really important for the UK…we need a power source that can meet our energy demands when it is not windy or sunny.

“We want to take flexible energy and decarbonise it.”

An international blueprint for scale

NEP's CCS project in Teesside. © Supplied by Equinor
The Northern Endurance Partnership CCS project is being developed in Teesside.

Mr Hunter said the “real beauty” of the scheme was that, if successful, it could be copied globally.

NZTP hope to have the project up and running by 2028.

“This is really happening,” he said.

“Contracts are all signed, we are now in the execution phase.

“The UK is really trying to develop a system where big projects get on line and smaller projects tie in later.

“That is how you achieve scale and variety in your carbon capture.”

E-FWD Analysis: “Just get moving” on Tees Valley’s path to energy leadership

Describing the scheme as important on a national and international scale, Mr Hunter also said it was vital to drive investment into Teesside.

“The site we are using is the old site of the Redcar steel works which sadly shut down,” he continued.

“This had a massive impact.

“The ability to build something new and low carbon in place of that makes this particularly attractive.”

The project is expected to create around 3000 jobs during construction and then in the region of 1000 during operations.

All the latest energy news from Teesside

Tags