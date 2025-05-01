Supply chain offers up 31 tenders for Teesside CCS project

Supermajor BP has listed more than 30 multi-million-pound tenders for its Teesside-based carbon capture storage (CCS) project.

All but one of the 31 Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP) tenders are listed as being worth less that £25 million on the North Sea Transition Authority’s (NSTA) Pathfinder service.

The work up for grabs covers subsea operations, fabrication, and engineering and design contracts with the highest value gig being listed for “pre-dredging and sweeping”.

This contract is set to be dished out on Friday, alongside a couple of others.

TechnipFMC is also offering up work for less than £25 million for “manifold fabrication of two off manifold structures”.

The tender valued at over £25m has been listed by TechnipFMC, which is responsible for the Offshore Subsea Injection System, and one of the two firms tasked with working on the NEP’s onshore power, capture and compression.

Building upon NEP’s £4bn contracts

© Supplied by BP

NEP is a joint venture between BP, Equinor, and TotalEnergies and is the CO2 transportation and storage provider for the East Coast Cluster (ECC).

Alongside NZT Power, a BP and Equinor JV which will be capable of dispatching up to 860 megawatts of flexible low-carbon power in the region, NEP dished out £4 billion in contracts last year.

The partners previously estimated that the £4 billion worth of contracts would create 2,000 jobs on the English east coast.

Among those who won work on the east coast Track 1 winning CCS project were Wood, Saipem, Genesis, and Costain.

French energy services firm Altrad also won a three-year contract with NZT Power and NEP to provide “quality services during the execution phase of the projects,” Energy Voice reported in April.

Costain and TechnipFMC to dish out Teesside CCS work

TechnipFMC is offering up 24 of the 31 contracts on offer while Costain has listed the remaining seven.

Costian is offering up work under the engineering and design “function” on the NSTA’s online service, with four of the tenders estimated to be awarded on Friday.

One of the four pieces of work set to be dished out by Costain on 2 May is for “civils (HV Cable Route) including foundations, cable pits and jointing pits”.

Another is listed as covering “structural including steelwork supply, fabrication, coating and installation for pipebridges, pipe supports, equipment supports, step overs, grating, handrail, road barriers”.

© Supplied by px Group

The third contract up for grabs tomorrow is for the engineering and design of a nitrogen and carbon dioxide pipeline that covers 8km above ground. This scope also covers the “Tees Tunnel 22” pipeline (CO2) including isolation joints and mechanical equipment: installation and commissioning”.

The size of the nitrogen pipeline is yet to be confirmed.

The final of this week’s NEP tender covers “major” civil engineering, “including pipeline and above ground installations (AGIs) foundations including piling, roads, rail crossing, culverts and open cut crossing including pipe tunnels.”

Other work scopes are set to be awarded throughout this year, with some tender processes earmarked to end as late as March 2027.

NEP’s UK first in CCS

The NEP was granted the UK’s first ever carbon storage permit in December. The move enables the project partners to store up to “hundreds of millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide,” by granting permission to install infrastructure at the site.

The permit kicked off the start of “execution phase” ahead of first commercial operations from 2027 and start-up of CO2 injection, expected in 2028.

NEP’s CCS operations will be located around 47 miles (75km) east of Flamborough Head, off Teesside on England’s east coast.