UK energy-from-waste operator Enfinium announced on May 8 that it had selected Isometric as its carbon registry partner for the Parc Adfer carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Deeside, North Wales.

The company said the partnership would be the first of its kind for a waste-to-energy CCS (WECCS) project in the UK.

The Parc Adfer CCS project is anticipated to generate up to 120,000 tonnes of carbon removal credits after it enters service, which is targeted for 2030.

Under the new partnership, Enfinium will aim for these to align with the Isometric Standard, which it described as “the world’s most rigorous set of rules for carbon removal”.

By doing this, the company hopes to ensure that any credits sold from Parc Adfer CCS in the voluntary carbon markets adhere to “transparent and best practice” carbon accounting methodologies.

“The Parc Adfer project will be amongst the first engineered carbon removal projects in the UK to generate high integrity carbon removal credits at a scale meaningful to the climate,” stated Enfinium’s director of external affairs and strategic policy, Karl Smyth.

“By selecting Isometric as the project’s carbon registry, we are sending a clear signal to buyers and regulators that these credits will adhere to the highest standard of scientific rigour,” he said.

Isometric’s chief commercial officer, Lukas May, added that energy from waste “offers a unique and exciting opportunity to scale carbon removal in the UK”.

Enfinium will also participate in a working group that Isometric intends to establish in the second half of 2025 to consult on the development of an energy-from-waste protocol.

Carbon removal

The company noted that its announcement was in line with the principles outlined in the UK government’s ‘Voluntary Carbon and Nature Markets: Raising integrity’ paper, which was published in April and is currently out to consultation.

The paper proposes that carbon removal suppliers ensure credits meet “recognised high integrity criteria” to help ensure those credits deliver the environmental benefits they claim to have.

Parc Adfer is a combined heat and power facility that processes up to 232,000 tonnes per year of residual waste. Enfinium operates the facility, which entered service in 2019 in partnership with the five local authorities that make up the North Wales Residual Waste Treatment Partnership (NWRWTP).

In 2024, the company unveiled a plan to invest around £200m in adding CCS technology to the facility.

In March this year, Enfinium announced that it would relocate the CCS pilot plant that it had been trialling at its at its Ferrybridge 1 facility in Yorkshire to Parc Adfer in April, while a new pilot plant would be installed at Ferrybridge.

According to that announcement, both pilot projects would run for at least six months as part of Enfinium’s plan to deploy CCS across all six of its UK facilities at a total cost of around £1.7 billion.

The Parc Adfer CCS project is currently a candidate for grant support through the UK government’s Track-1 HyNet Expansion programme.

Enfinium said in March that a decision from the government on this could be made in the coming months.