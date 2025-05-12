Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS

Enfinium selects Isometric’s carbon registry for Parc Adfer CCS scheme

May 12th 2025, 7:04 am
3 min read
The Ferrybridge waste-to-energy plant in Knottingley, West Yorkshire.© Supplied by Enfinium
The Ferrybridge waste-to-energy plant in Knottingley, West Yorkshire.

Anna Kachkova

UK energy-from-waste operator Enfinium announced on May 8 that it had selected Isometric as its carbon registry partner for the Parc Adfer carbon capture and storage (CCS) project in Deeside, North Wales.

The company said the partnership would be the first of its kind for a waste-to-energy CCS (WECCS) project in the UK.

The Parc Adfer CCS project is anticipated to generate up to 120,000 tonnes of carbon removal credits after it enters service, which is targeted for 2030.

Under the new partnership, Enfinium will aim for these to align with the Isometric Standard, which it described as “the world’s most rigorous set of rules for carbon removal”.

By doing this, the company hopes to ensure that any credits sold from Parc Adfer CCS in the voluntary carbon markets adhere to “transparent and best practice” carbon accounting methodologies.

“The Parc Adfer project will be amongst the first engineered carbon removal projects in the UK to generate high integrity carbon removal credits at a scale meaningful to the climate,” stated Enfinium’s director of external affairs and strategic policy, Karl Smyth.

“By selecting Isometric as the project’s carbon registry, we are sending a clear signal to buyers and regulators that these credits will adhere to the highest standard of scientific rigour,” he said.

Isometric’s chief commercial officer, Lukas May, added that energy from waste “offers a unique and exciting opportunity to scale carbon removal in the UK”.

Enfinium will also participate in a working group that Isometric intends to establish in the second half of 2025 to consult on the development of an energy-from-waste protocol.

Carbon removal

The company noted that its announcement was in line with the principles outlined in the UK government’s ‘Voluntary Carbon and Nature Markets: Raising integrity’ paper, which was published in April and is currently out to consultation.

The paper proposes that carbon removal suppliers ensure credits meet “recognised high integrity criteria” to help ensure those credits deliver the environmental benefits they claim to have.

Parc Adfer is a combined heat and power facility that processes up to 232,000 tonnes per year of residual waste. Enfinium operates the facility, which entered service in 2019 in partnership with the five local authorities that make up the North Wales Residual Waste Treatment Partnership (NWRWTP).

In 2024, the company unveiled a plan to invest around £200m in adding CCS technology to the facility.

In March this year, Enfinium announced that it would relocate the CCS pilot plant that it had been trialling at its at its Ferrybridge 1 facility in Yorkshire to Parc Adfer in April, while a new pilot plant would be installed at Ferrybridge.

According to that announcement, both pilot projects would run for at least six months as part of Enfinium’s plan to deploy CCS across all six of its UK facilities at a total cost of around £1.7 billion.

The Parc Adfer CCS project is currently a candidate for grant support through the UK government’s Track-1 HyNet Expansion programme.

Enfinium said in March that a decision from the government on this could be made in the coming months.