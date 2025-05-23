Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS

Net Zero Teesside subsidy challenge quashed after climate appeal lost

The sun is setting on a legal challenge that threatened to block the Net Zero Teesside gas and carbon capture project.

May 23rd 2025, 4:00 pm Updated: May 23rd 2025, 4:00 pm
2 min read
Net Zero Teesside is a Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) project, based in Teesside in the North East of England.
Jessica Mills Davies

A legal battle against the Net Zero Teesside (NZT) gas-fired power generation and carbon capture and storage project in the north-east of England was quashed in the appeal courts this week.

Environmental consultant Andrew Boswell has lost his climate case against the project and its developers BP and Equinor in the Court of Appeal at the Royal Courts of Justice.

Prime minister Keir Starmer sent a clear message earlier this year that he wanted to crack down on disruptive legal cases against major energy infrastructure in the UK.

The energy secretary is responsible for approving environmental impact assessments for major infrastructure such as the NZT carbon capture projects, which Boswell sought to have repealed on the basis of an emissions calculation that he said was “out of date”.

A second legal case against gas plant challenging government funding for the project is unlikely to be heard in court now that environmental campaigner Boswell has lost his appeal case against the project’s climate impact.

NZT is a major project in the East Coast Cluster, one of two areas focused on carbon capture and storage (CCS) backed by £21.7 billion of government support.

Boswell told Energy Voice that the second case was subject to a stay in court around the subsidy challenge. In that second case, he claimed that the project secured £10bn of subsidies, including a £6bn loan guarantee, only after he had launched his legal challenge.

He argued in the High Court last year that the project’s emissions are greater than those that were accounted for in the impact assessment, and that it ignored upstream emissions produced outside the UK.

He also said the project will create a sustained market for unabated gas production, which due to declining reserves in the North Sea, will make the country reliant on imports of liquefied natural gas (LNG).

Technical analysis, he said, shows that emissions capture of more than 80% has not yet been proven and that CCS projects make greater emissions capture claims than they are able to deliver.

Studies have shown that liquid CO2 moves around in plumes for 20 kilometres to 40 km at CCS sites underground, raising questions as to how effectively the supercritical liquid can be contained.

