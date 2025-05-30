Noble jack up rig to drill Teesside CCS project for BP

Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS

Noble jack up rig to drill Teesside CCS project for BP

The Northern Endurance Partnership has contracted the Noble Innovator jack-up rig to drill six wells for its Teesside CCS project.

May 30th 2025, 11:00 am
2 min read
Noble Innovator jack-up rig in the North Sea.© Supplied by Noble
Noble Innovator in the North Sea.
Ryan Duff

Ryan Duff

BP has contracted the Noble Innovator jack-up rig for a six well campaign in the back half of 2026 for its flagship carbon capture storage (CCS) project on Teesside.

Noble Corporation announced winning the contract for work on the Northern Endurance Partnership’s CCS activities on social media.

Blake Denton, senior vice president of marketing and contracts for Noble, said: “Supporting the Northern Endurance Partnership advances our role in delivering the well infrastructure behind the UK’s net-zero ambitions.”

BP is a partner in the project and is responsible for operatorship services, hence why it awarded the work.

The work is set to kick off in the third quarter of next year and has options for two additional wells to be added.

© Chris Sumner/DC Thomson
The Noble Innovator jack-up oil rig arrived in Aberdeen’s South Harbour in 2023.

The work serves as a direct continuation of the rig’s current work with BP, which is set to come to an end in November next year, following multiple contract extensions.

The Noble Innovator has been working on decommissioning activity for the London-listed North Sea giant in recent years, notably, picking up work on the Kate field in 2023. 

Since being contracted in June two years ago, the rig has received three work extensions with BP. 

Denton added: “This award reinforces our leadership in offshore carbon storage, and we value the continued trust that BP places in our crews.”

Northern Endurance Partnership continues to dish out work

Diagram showing Northern Endurance Partnership and Net Zero Teesside project © Supplied by Net Zero Teesside
Northern Endurance Partnership was formed in 2020 as the CO2 transportation and storage company, which will deliver the onshore and offshore infrastructure needed to capture carbon from a range of emitters across Teesside and the Humber and transport it to offshore storage in the Endurance store.

The Northern Endurance Partnership was granted the UK’s first-ever carbon storage permit in December. The move enables the project partners to store up to “hundreds of millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide,” by granting permission to install infrastructure at the site.

The permit kicked off the start of the “execution phase” ahead of first commercial operations from 2027 and the start-up of CO2 injection, expected in 2028.

The Northern Endurance Partnership’s CCS operations will be located around 47 miles (75km) east of Flamborough Head, off Teesside on England’s east coast.

The joint venture is made up of BP, Equinor, and TotalEnergies and is the CO2 transportation and storage provider for the East Coast Cluster.

Recently, 31 tenders were up for grabs for work on the Teesside CCS project. 

TechnipFMC listed 24 of the 31 contracts on offer, while Costain has listed the remaining seven.

The duo of firms were initially awarded work on the project last year when Net Zero Teesside Power and the Northern Endurance Partnership dished out contracts with a combined value of around £4 billion.

Tags