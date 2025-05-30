Noble jack up rig to drill Teesside CCS project for BP

BP has contracted the Noble Innovator jack-up rig for a six well campaign in the back half of 2026 for its flagship carbon capture storage (CCS) project on Teesside.

Noble Corporation announced winning the contract for work on the Northern Endurance Partnership’s CCS activities on social media.

Blake Denton, senior vice president of marketing and contracts for Noble, said: “Supporting the Northern Endurance Partnership advances our role in delivering the well infrastructure behind the UK’s net-zero ambitions.”

BP is a partner in the project and is responsible for operatorship services, hence why it awarded the work.

The work is set to kick off in the third quarter of next year and has options for two additional wells to be added.

© Chris Sumner/DC Thomson

The work serves as a direct continuation of the rig’s current work with BP, which is set to come to an end in November next year, following multiple contract extensions.

The Noble Innovator has been working on decommissioning activity for the London-listed North Sea giant in recent years, notably, picking up work on the Kate field in 2023.

Since being contracted in June two years ago, the rig has received three work extensions with BP.

Denton added: “This award reinforces our leadership in offshore carbon storage, and we value the continued trust that BP places in our crews.”

Northern Endurance Partnership continues to dish out work

© Supplied by Net Zero Teesside

The Northern Endurance Partnership was granted the UK’s first-ever carbon storage permit in December. The move enables the project partners to store up to “hundreds of millions of tonnes of carbon dioxide,” by granting permission to install infrastructure at the site.

The permit kicked off the start of the “execution phase” ahead of first commercial operations from 2027 and the start-up of CO2 injection, expected in 2028.

The Northern Endurance Partnership’s CCS operations will be located around 47 miles (75km) east of Flamborough Head, off Teesside on England’s east coast.

The joint venture is made up of BP, Equinor, and TotalEnergies and is the CO2 transportation and storage provider for the East Coast Cluster.

Recently, 31 tenders were up for grabs for work on the Teesside CCS project.

TechnipFMC listed 24 of the 31 contracts on offer, while Costain has listed the remaining seven.

The duo of firms were initially awarded work on the project last year when Net Zero Teesside Power and the Northern Endurance Partnership dished out contracts with a combined value of around £4 billion.