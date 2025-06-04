Calendar An icon of a desk calendar. Cancel An icon of a circle with a diagonal line across. Caret An icon of a block arrow pointing to the right. Email An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of the Facebook "f" mark. Google An icon of the Google "G" mark. Linked In An icon of the Linked In "in" mark. Logout An icon representing logout. Profile An icon that resembles human head and shoulders. Telephone An icon of a traditional telephone receiver. Tick An icon of a tick mark. Is Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes. Is Not Public An icon of a human eye and eyelashes with a diagonal line through it. Pause Icon A two-lined pause icon for stopping interactions. Quote Mark A opening quote mark. Quote Mark A closing quote mark. Arrow An icon of an arrow. Folder An icon of a paper folder. Breaking An icon of an exclamation mark on a circular background. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Caret An icon of a caret arrow. Clock An icon of a clock face. Close An icon of the an X shape. Close Icon An icon used to represent where to interact to collapse or dismiss a component Comment An icon of a speech bubble. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Comments An icon of a speech bubble, denoting user comments. Ellipsis An icon of 3 horizontal dots. Envelope An icon of a paper envelope. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Camera An icon of a digital camera. Home An icon of a house. Instagram An icon of the Instagram logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. Magnifying Glass An icon of a magnifying glass. Search Icon A magnifying glass icon that is used to represent the function of searching. Menu An icon of 3 horizontal lines. Hamburger Menu Icon An icon used to represent a collapsed menu. Next An icon of an arrow pointing to the right. Notice An explanation mark centred inside a circle. Previous An icon of an arrow pointing to the left. Rating An icon of a star. Tag An icon of a tag. Twitter An icon of the Twitter logo. Video Camera An icon of a video camera shape. Speech Bubble Icon A icon displaying a speech bubble WhatsApp An icon of the WhatsApp logo. Information An icon of an information logo. Plus A mathematical 'plus' symbol. Duration An icon indicating Time. Success Tick An icon of a green tick. Success Tick Timeout An icon of a greyed out success tick. Loading Spinner An icon of a loading spinner. Facebook Messenger An icon of the facebook messenger app logo. Facebook An icon of a facebook f logo. Facebook Messenger An icon of the Twitter app logo. LinkedIn An icon of the LinkedIn logo. WhatsApp Messenger An icon of the Whatsapp messenger app logo. Email An icon of an mail envelope. Copy link A decentered black square over a white square.
Energy Transition / CCS

Landmark Teesside carbon capture project appoints managing director

Rich Denny will lead the delivery of the BP, Equinor, and TotalEnergies-backed Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP).

June 4th 2025, 4:11 pm Updated: June 4th 2025, 4:11 pm
2 min read
NEP's CCS project in Teesside.© Supplied by Equinor
The Northern Endurance Partnership CCS project is being developed in Teesside.

Michael Behr

The partners behind Teesside’s landmark carbon capture and storage (CCS) development, the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), have appointed Rich Denny as the project’s managing director.

Denny will lead the delivery of NEP, backed by BP, Equinor and TotalEnergies, and is set to be the UK’s first CO2 transportation and storage infrastructure network.

He brings 28 years of global expertise from Shell’s upstream business, where he held a variety of technical, commercial and leadership roles.

In addition, he served as managing director in Norway from 2016 to 2019, helping establish the Northern Lights CO2 transport and storage joint venture.

Most recently, Denny served in the UK government’s Infrastructure and Projects Authority as major projects lead for CCUS and hydrogen.

He said that NEP “is leading the way in achieving net zero in the UK’s most carbon-intensive industrial regions.

“I’m passionate about making a real difference in the energy transition and am deeply motivated by the potential of NEP to decarbonise our country’s industrial heartlands while providing jobs and supply chain opportunities,” he added.

On LinkedIn, he also wrote: “We have a big task ahead – one that will not only reduce emissions but also create jobs, boost supply chains and support the transition to a low-carbon economy.”

Starting from 1 June, Denny will work from the project’s Teesside base.

Northern Endurance Partnership

The Northern Endurance Partnership will form a core element of the East Coast Cluster of CCUS projects across Teesside and the Humber region.

NEP will capture CO2 emissions from industrial sites and transport them via an offshore pipeline for permanent storage in the Endurance field in the North Sea, with an initial capacity of up to 4 million tonnes per year.

It will initially serve three developments on Teesside – NZT Power, H2Teesside and Teesside Hydrogen CO2 Capture.

NEP is a UK leader in CCS, having been the first project to submit its environment statement and received consent from the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED) in October.

In addition, it received the first UK carbon storage permit from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) and reached financial close in December 2024.

It also received financial backing from the UK government as part of a £22 billion funding package for CCUS projects.

The developers expect to start construction on the project from the middle of 2025 with start-up expected in 2028.

NEP chair Peter McFadzean said: “Rich’s leadership will be instrumental in shaping and progressing the delivery of world-class CO₂ transport and storage infrastructure to support the decarbonisation of the East Coast Cluster and the UK’s wider net-zero ambitions.

“His unique background, spanning both industry and government, brings a valuable perspective and strong execution focus to NEP as it progresses the delivery of critical CO₂ transport and storage infrastructure.”

