The partners behind Teesside’s landmark carbon capture and storage (CCS) development, the Northern Endurance Partnership (NEP), have appointed Rich Denny as the project’s managing director.

Denny will lead the delivery of NEP, backed by BP, Equinor and TotalEnergies, and is set to be the UK’s first CO2 transportation and storage infrastructure network.

He brings 28 years of global expertise from Shell’s upstream business, where he held a variety of technical, commercial and leadership roles.

In addition, he served as managing director in Norway from 2016 to 2019, helping establish the Northern Lights CO2 transport and storage joint venture.

Most recently, Denny served in the UK government’s Infrastructure and Projects Authority as major projects lead for CCUS and hydrogen.

He said that NEP “is leading the way in achieving net zero in the UK’s most carbon-intensive industrial regions.

“I’m passionate about making a real difference in the energy transition and am deeply motivated by the potential of NEP to decarbonise our country’s industrial heartlands while providing jobs and supply chain opportunities,” he added.

On LinkedIn, he also wrote: “We have a big task ahead – one that will not only reduce emissions but also create jobs, boost supply chains and support the transition to a low-carbon economy.”

Starting from 1 June, Denny will work from the project’s Teesside base.

Northern Endurance Partnership

The Northern Endurance Partnership will form a core element of the East Coast Cluster of CCUS projects across Teesside and the Humber region.

NEP will capture CO2 emissions from industrial sites and transport them via an offshore pipeline for permanent storage in the Endurance field in the North Sea, with an initial capacity of up to 4 million tonnes per year.

It will initially serve three developments on Teesside – NZT Power, H2Teesside and Teesside Hydrogen CO2 Capture.

NEP is a UK leader in CCS, having been the first project to submit its environment statement and received consent from the Offshore Petroleum Regulator for Environment and Decommissioning (OPRED) in October.

In addition, it received the first UK carbon storage permit from the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) and reached financial close in December 2024.

It also received financial backing from the UK government as part of a £22 billion funding package for CCUS projects.

The developers expect to start construction on the project from the middle of 2025 with start-up expected in 2028.

NEP chair Peter McFadzean said: “Rich’s leadership will be instrumental in shaping and progressing the delivery of world-class CO₂ transport and storage infrastructure to support the decarbonisation of the East Coast Cluster and the UK’s wider net-zero ambitions.

“His unique background, spanning both industry and government, brings a valuable perspective and strong execution focus to NEP as it progresses the delivery of critical CO₂ transport and storage infrastructure.”