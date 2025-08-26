Aurora sets eyes on the East Coast with new Teesside office 

Inverness-based Aurora Energy Services has opened a new office at the Wilton Centre in Redcar, the centre of Teesside’s growing clean energy and industrial innovation hub.

The new base will support both legacy energy infrastructure and emerging net-zero projects across hydrogen, offshore wind, and carbon capture.

Recruitment is underway for roles in engineering, project management, and operations support.

Aurora will look to offer its services across two of the UK’s biggest industrial hubs – the Northern Endurance Partnership’s (NEP) carbon capture, utilisation and storage (CCUS) capacity and the East Coast Cluster.

East Coast Cluster becoming a national hotspot

Spanning across Teesside and the Humber, the East Coast Cluster is the accumulation of projects that will store carbon emissions in a reservoir under the North Sea.

Developed by BP, Equinor and TotalEnergies, the NEP forms the bulk of the CCUS infrastructure in the region.

NEP includes pipelines to gather emissions and onshore compression facilities to move them. The CO2 will be pumped through a 90-mile (145 km) offshore pipeline to be injected under the North Sea.

Meanwhile, the East Coast Cluster brings together the projects that will supply both the carbon and the revenue streams essential to making the development commercially viable.

The cluster was one of two CCUS projects allocated up to £21.7 billion in the government’s track-1 funding process.

Aurora hedge bets on Teesside

Aurora area manager Dan French said: “This is a region with enormous heritage and even greater potential. We are not just here to participate – we are here to actively support and accelerate energy transition and industrial growth through scalable, integrated solutions that reduce risk and increase delivery certainty.”

Aurora’s service portfolio includes engineering, procurement, and construction management (EPCM) delivery, shutdowns and maintenance, fabrication and welding, rope access and remote services.

Additional services include laser scanning, digital twin and data hosting, integrated construction delivery and accredited training and competency solutions.

To deliver this, it currently employs more than 700 staff across operations in Scotland, North America, South America and Australia.

Aurora engineering and operations director Kane Winton said: “There’s real momentum in the region, and we are committed to establishing a skilled local team, supported by the wider organisation, to continue delivering on our proven track record and recent successes.

“The Wilton Centre is the nexus of innovation and industry in the north-east and our new office is ideally located to support existing operators, new energy developments, and national infrastructure clients,” he added.