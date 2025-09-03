The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition / CCS

North Sea Transition Authority urges GB Energy to consider CCS

NSTA boss Stuart Payne told Offshore Europe that he has spoken with GB Energy about CCS opportunities.

September 3rd 2025, 4:28 pm Updated: September 3rd 2025, 4:28 pm
2 min read
NSTA boss Stuart Payne in the regulator's Aberdeen office.© Supplied by Kath Flannery / DCT
NSTA chief executive Stuart Payne. Aberdeen.
Ryan Duff

The North Sea regulator has been in talks with state-owned GB Energy about carbon capture and storage (CCS) opportunities, according to North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) boss Stuart Payne.

The NSTA chief executive told the SPE Offshore Europe 2025 conference that his organisation “feel that we’re supposed to help” GB Energy as “they’re starting up as a new organisation”.

The organisation is offering support to get the state-backed body “running quicker” in Aberdeen, which is an area the regulator “know a bit about”.

“We’re working on some practical areas where we’re trying to explore ‘could there be an opportunity for them to support things like carbon storage,’ for example.”

The NSTA, in addition to its oil and gas responsibilities, is in charge of CCS licensing in UK waters and concluded a round in 2023, which awarded 20 licenses to 12 companies.

Currently, there are still question marks hanging over GB Energy. Even chief executive Dan McGrail recently admitted that “what is GB Energy” is his most-asked question.

McGrail also told Energy Voice in July that he is “not ready to say no to anything,” as he assesses his organisation’s opportunities.

One major CCS project that hopes to get off the ground is Acorn, a Track 2 winner, which is located in Aberdeenshire.

‘Working and thinking together’

Aberdeen is set to become the headquarters of GB Energy, with some suspecting that the new body will establish itself in the same city office block as the NSTA.

Payne said he is working with the organisation, fronted by former Siemens bosses Juergen Maier and McGrail, to retain skilled workers in the region.

“We’re also working and thinking together to make sure we can attract and retain great talent in the public sector into Aberdeen, where we will have, if you like, a shared benefit in doing that,” Payne said.

GB Energy has had its fair share of detractors, both from the opposition benches of Westminster and industry sceptics. This is something that Payne adamantly objected to, with people “being a bit sneery” about McGrail’s latest venture.

He said the NSTA’s “main priority” at the moment is “supporting what is a really impressive group of people”.

“If you think starting a company is complicated, try starting one inside government,” he pointed out.

“It’s a force for good… Can you mock it for not having produced 58 products yet? Yeah, if you want to – what a waste of time.

“Or, get behind it and say this is something that is designed to support jobs, prosperity and activities in the place where we live.

“Why on earth would we see this as a negative?”

