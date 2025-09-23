By combining energy-from-waste (EfW) with carbon capture and storage (CCS), emissions could fall by over 70% by 2035, according to a report commissioned by Enfinium.

The London-based firm, which commissioned Baringa for the report, also claimed it could go carbon negative as early as 2035 in an accelerated deployment scenario.

EfW plants are power system assets within the waste sector, which divert residual waste from landfill and use it to produce energy.

Without CCS, the EfW fleet fossil emissions will remain above 7 MtCO2/yr, the report warned.

Enfinium is progressing plans to invest around £200 million in CCS technology at the Parc Adfer EfW facility in Deeside, North Wales.

“Even if recycling targets are met, the UK will still generate over 17 million tonnes of unrecyclable waste each year,” said Enfinium chief executive officer Mike Maudsley.

“Scaling up waste to energy carbon capture and storage (WECCS) would turn that challenge into an opportunity, harnessing waste to remove carbon from the atmosphere and helping to realise the UK’s journey to net zero,” he added.

Policy at the heart of waste-to-energy and CCS plans

To realise the carbon-negative opportunity in the EfW sector, the report identified four policy actions, including an end to biogenic waste going to landfill and continued government support for WECCS projects.

Additionally, the inclusion of carbon removals in the UK Emissions Trading Scheme (ETS) and enabling non-pipeline transport, such as shipping and rail, could support developments.

EfW will be subject to the ETS from 2028, although this “alone is not likely sufficient to make CCS economic in the short term.”

The ETS is a ‘cap and trade’ system that puts a price on carbon emissions from heavy industry, the power sector, and aviation in the UK, incentivising companies to reduce their greenhouse gases to meet the UK’s net zero targets.

It works by setting an overall emissions cap, with participants buying and trading allowances to cover their emissions.

Integration of carbon removals into the UK ETS is planned – but without a “clear timeline,” according to the report. “Early implementation would provide additional revenue for EfW CCS projects and support transition to a merchant model in the 2030s,” it added.

The East Coast Cluster and HyNet EfW CCS projects

The government is already supporting two CCS clusters and the most advanced EfW CCS projects already have plans to connect to them; however, some clusters have not yet secured funding.

The two main CCS clusters in the UK that are part of the government’s funding commitment are the East Coast Cluster and HyNet.

The continuation of support for these clusters is a “necessity for EfW CCS to succeed”, as “EfW CCS projects are in general unlikely to have sufficient scale” in the absence of a cluster with which to partner.

Enfinium welcomed the first rail delivery of waste to its Yorkshire facility in July last year.

This milestone expanded the area from which Enfinium’s Ferrybridge 1 and 2 facilities can receive unrecyclable waste.