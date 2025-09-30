The first word in energy - App Image
HyNet moves forward: What’s next after Heidelberg and Encyclis FIDs

HyNet carbon capture plans are moving ahead with two FIDs, but pipeline construction and hydrogen are the next hurdles.

Ed Reed Editor
3 min read
September 30th 2025, 7:00 am Updated: September 30th 2025, 7:00 am
Heidelberg Materials and Encyclis have taken the final investment decisions (FIDs) to capture CO2 and transport it to Eni’s Liverpool Bay project. But what comes next for HyNet carbon capture plans?

At the E-FWD event in Liverpool, in late June, there was a clear sense of potential in the region – and of the challenge ahead.

With these commitments secured, HyNet faces two critical challenges. It must move into pipeline construction and also score hydrogen approvals to drive future growth.

Heidelberg’s cement plant at Padeswood will provide around 800,000 tonnes per annum of CO2 to the HyNet plan. Encyclis’ energy-from-waste scheme will chip in another 370,000 tpa, from its Protos plant, giving a total of 1.17 million tpa.

Ofgem approved the Padeswood works on 19 September. This will run for 10 km, from Padeswood in Wales to Northop Hall, where it will connect to the main HyNet pipeline.

Another pipeline for Protos will run from the plant for just under 1 km to Ince, where it will also join the main HyNet link. Construction should begin on the Protos link in summer 2026.

Protos and Padeswood both aim to be operational in 2029. Eni had said it aimed to inject the first CO2 offshore Liverpool Bay in late 2027, but this seems increasingly unlikely.

The emitter base

The Department of Energy Security and Net Zero (DESNZ) set out its proposed list for emitters to HyNet in August.

In addition to the Padeswood and Protos projects, it highlighted Uniper’s Connah’s Quay power plant, EET Hydrogen’s first phase and Evero Energy’s Ince Bioenergy plant.

EET’s project will provide around 600,000 tpa of CO2 and Evero 217,000 tpa.

Connah’s Quay would provide 1.2 million tpa from the first phase, a 550 MW unit, rising to 2.4mn tpa for a 1.1 GW facility. At maximum output, Uniper has said the facility could capture as much as 3.7 million tpa.

The selection process was competitive. Initially there were 16 projects interested in supplying CO2 to HyNet16 projects interested in supplying CO2 to HyNet. The government whittled this down to 10 in August, designating five as priority.

Pipeline priority

The first crucial step is to move the pipeline plan from design to construction.

Eni is working on site surveys and preparation along the route currently, with the plan to move into construction in 2026. This first phase will connect Stanlow to Flint via a 36 inch pipeline, where it will connect to an existing gas pipeline, which will be repurposed for CO2.

Then, in late 2026, the company will build another 20 inch pipeline from Ince to Stanlow.

Hydrogen catalyst

The two projects that won approval this week build on existing industries. EET’s blue hydrogen plan marks a step change for the region.

Ultimately, this provide a new energy storage vector – with Storengy working on a hydrogen store plan in Cheshire and Cadent on transportation.

EET has said it plans to reach FID on the first phase of its hydrogen project in 2025.

Into delivery

HyNet is now moving from planning into delivery, with the commitments from Heidelberg and Encyclis.

The next 18 months will be crucial, for pipeline construction to begin and the first hydrogen FID.

HyNet has high aspirations to drive industry and jobs in the North West. Moving into delivery is the true test of whether the government’s hopes to drive a new generation of industry can succeed.

