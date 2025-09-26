The first word in energy - App Image
Energy Transition / CCS

Double thumbs-up for amine capture and CCS retrofit plans at Immingham plant  

The Immingham combined heat and power plant secured an Environment Agency permit for amine tech rollout and secured further planning permission for CCS retrofit.  

September 26th 2025, 5:09 pm
2 min read
Long range shot of VPI CCS facility, Immingham.© Supplied by VPI
VPI CCS facility, Immingham.
Floyd March

Floyd March

North West Correspondent

VPI has been granted a permit for its amine capture technology and secured planning permission for its planned CCS retrofit at the Immingham combined heat and power plant, North Lincolnshire.

The Environment Agency has awarded the permit after launching a consultation on amine technology in January 2025 and developing environmental assessment levels for associated amine-based solvent emissions.

Amine capture technology is a post-combustion technique involving solvents to absorb carbon dioxide from flue gases.

The London-based firm also secured planning permission from North Lincolnshire Council for the carbon capture retrofit of the plant.

Plans involve retrofitting the existing VPI power plant to capture carbon dioxide from its gas turbines and boilers.

Viking CCS takes shape

The captured carbon is intended to be compressed and transported to offshore storage under the North Sea. This is part of the broader Humber Zero and Viking CCS industrial cluster in the UK.

With annual projections of up to 3.3 million tonnes of captured carbon, it hopes to provide the scale of captured carbon required to deploy the Viking CCS transport and storage network.

Viking CCS is a carbon capture and storage (CCS) network in the Humber region, led by Harbour Energy and BP, that aims to transport and store CO2 from industrial emitters by 2027.

It involves a 34-mile (55km) pipeline between Immingham and Theddlethorpe gas terminal on the Lincolnshire coast and is one of the track-2 cluster planned projects alongside Acorn CCS in Peterhead.

VPI director of development and delivery Jonathan Briggs said: “The permit and planning permission reflect VPI’s dedication to ensuring our project meets one of the key criteria for making CCS a success, delivering the project swiftly and establishing the Humber as a central hub for this emerging industry.

Next steps with the government include “being formally recognised as an anchor emitter for the Viking CCS cluster, and the award of co-funding of next stage development cost”.

If recognised, VPI claims it will keep its emitter project and the Viking CCS transport and storage network on track for a final investment decision within this parliament.

According to VPI, a total of 20,000 jobs could be created within the cluster during peak construction.

