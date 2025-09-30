NSTA unveils guidelines for CCS operators

The North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA) has set out a list of stewardship expectations for carbon storage licensees so they can meet their obligations.

The regulator, which oversees UK carbon capture storage (CCS) projects, outlined five areas in its expectations.

These are; risk assessment, appraisal and sub-surface characterisation, data acquisition and use for appraisal and monitoring , technology development and deployment, and stakeholder engagement.

A similar set of expectations was published by the regulator in 2016, and later updated in 2019, for oil and gas license holders.

Alistair Macfarlane, NSTA head of UK carbon transportation and storage, said: “The carbon storage industry is a vital part of the drive towards the UK meeting net zero by 2050, and today’s announcement follows the NSTA’s award of four carbon storage permits for the Teesside-based NEP project and Hynet in Liverpool Bay projects, respectively.

“These expectations will help this industry grow and prosper, providing a boost to the economy and high-skilled jobs, as it supports the energy transition.”

© Supplied by HyNet

The regulator has been strongly backing CCS in recent years, with NSTA chief executive Stuart Payne recently revealing that he had urged state-backed business, GB Energy, to consider investing in the technology.

Last week, progress in the UK CCS market was made, with track 1 project HyNet having secured its first anchor tenants.

Recently, the NSTA also published guidance on making storage permit applications to support developers on topics such as licence transfers and changes of control.

The Aberdeen-based regulator dished out licenses to 14 companies in the UK’s first CCS licensing round in 2023. This resulted in 21 licenses being awarded.

© Supplied by Net Zero Teesside

It is currently in the midst of launching a second licensing round, having put out a call for nominations earlier this year.

Suggestions are now being assessed for the upcoming licensing round.

The NSTA has previously told Energy Voice that the demand for carbon storage licenses in UK waters is “bigger than expected”.

The first permit for carbon storage was awarded to one of the two winners of the government’s track 1 funding round in December 2024.

The record-breaker was the Northern Endurance Partnership, a joint venture comprised of BP, TotalEnergies and Equinor. Soon after, in April 2025, the second track 1 winner, HyNet secured a permit also.